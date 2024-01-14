The Packers surprise the Cowboys and will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

The Green Bay Packers surprised the Dallas Cowboys 48–32 on their visit to AT&T Stadium in a game analogous to the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The Cowboys entered the postseason as champions of their NFC East division.Whereas The Green Bay Packers sealed their move to the final week of the regular season And it’s the last ticket available, so the result is even more surprising.

Heavy power on Packers offense

Green Bay scored 7 touchdowns in the entire game (With no response from the Cowboys they were ahead 27–0 on the scoreboard); Running back Aaron Jones was the great standard bearer of the offense Packer’supon receiving Three touchdowns during the matchup.,

Catchers Dontavian Vick and Romeo Doubs, Security darnell savage And this tight end luke musgrave He was the author of the scores that ultimately turned the balance in favor of the visitors.

Jake Ferguson raised his hand for the Cowboys

jake ferguson Tight end who has Spanish roots as his family is originally from Rañon, Asturias, was the one who Restored some hope for the Cowboys by scoring three touchdowns and became the best companion in the attack of quarterback dak prescott,

Their performance could not reverse the damage done by the Packers during the first half of the matchup.

Now Green Bay Packers will face San Francisco 49ers in the divisional roundFinished as the first seed in the NFC (the Packers finished seventh).

