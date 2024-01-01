“Graduation” certified 7 times platinum

Just mind blowing.

In recent years, we have I found Kanye West in one of the trending articles on the web, to talk about his mental state and his repeated omissions: anti-Semitic comments, the clothing collection inspired by Nazism, the declaration on slavery that would be “a choice”, we can say that he Would not have missed any opportunity to point out. , But basically, Most of all, Kanye is an incredible artist who has changed the face of rap in the United States, especially thanks to his incredible production work.

Production work that may be notable Seen in their albums of that time, such as “Late Registration” or “Graduation”., Regarding the latter, the record has just reached such a level that we are not prepared to see the equivalent of American rap in 2024: in fact, The disc is now 7 times platinum, And platinum records in the States aren’t the same as in France :There, one platinum is equal to 10 million copies soldwhich means “Graduation” has sold over 7 million copies since its release. to the United States.

A major success, especially driven by the single “Stronger”. If you had a radio in the late 2000s, you all heard this one, on which he takes a sample from our French, Daft Punk, to create an even bigger hit. Released in 2007, the album made an immediate impact, particularly due to the buzz surrounding it. those days, 50 Cent released an album around the same time, and announced that he would stop making music if Kanye outsold him. With “graduation”. A bet which Fifty apparently lost!