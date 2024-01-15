At what price did the dollar sell this Friday, February 16: minute by minute information

This Thursday, the blue dollar continued its downtrend, after reaching $1,050 during the day, experienced a drop of $30 and closed at $1,075 for selling.
The parallel currency hit a low of $1,070 and reached $1,095 in the afternoon, up 20 pesos compared to Thursday. They took their first lead in five days
13:24 Marvel gave a discount of 3.15%
The S&P Merval index fell 3.15% to 1,059,271.14 units in midday trading in the Buenos Aires market, while shares of Argentine companies rose as much as 2.1% on Wall Street.
On the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange’s leading panel, shares in Adenauer and Cresud fell 5.31% and 4.52%, respectively.
Meanwhile, ADRs of Argentine companies rose the most on Wall Street on the day, with Banco Macro leading the way with a 2.1% rise.
In the fixed income segment, sovereign bonds in dollars declined as much as 1.2%, while securities in pesos operated with mixed results.
12:33 Reduce MEP and CLL
The dollar was trading at $814 for buying and $854 for selling at Banco Nación this afternoon, while the Cash with Settlement dollar (CCL) fell 2.9% on the stock market and was trading at $1,120.05.
On the other hand, the MEP or Stock Exchange Dollar fell 0.9% and was trading at $1,077.25.
Meanwhile, the country risk stood at 1,827 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.
11:26 Bovespa index is on the rise
The San Pablo Stock Exchange rose 0.66% at the start of the day today, with the Bovespa index at 128,644.46 points.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose 0.19% in the exchange market and was trading at an average of 4.9833 reais per unit, according to Bloomberg agency.
10:14 Slight rise in official dollar
The dollar at Banco Nación was trading at $814 for buying and $854 for selling, 50 cents higher than yesterday’s close.
Meanwhile, the country risk stood at 1,895 basis points, according to an index prepared by JPMorgan.
08:45 Blue dollar opens at $1,075
As of this Friday, February 16, the official dollar (without taxes) is quoted at $813.50 for buying and $853.50 for selling.
On the other hand, the blue dollar is trading at $1,055 for buying and $1,075 for selling.
Talking about the dollar counted with settlement (CCL), its price is $ 1,153.96, while the MEP dollar is $ 1,086.86.
In retail, the dollar operated at $880.60 according to the daily average of the Central Bank of India (BCRA). Finally, solidarity or savings dollars, as well as card dollars, trade at an average of $1,408.91.