Eight people carrying tactical equipment and war arsenal fell in Sonora

sonora safety table Federal and state authorities were reported to have captured eight people in the municipality. plutarco elias calls With war weapons.

It was reported that these subjects were caught in an operation coordinated by state and federal authorities, in the aforementioned municipality, eight people were arrested in possession of firearms, chargers and tactical jackets.

A woman was among those detained and according to officials, nine long weapons of various calibers, 42 magazines supplied for rifle-type long weapons and eight tactical jackets were seized from the house.

A brief information card detailed that both the detained persons and the weapons had been made available to the relevant authorities.

Unofficially, it was reported that among those captured was the son of a member of a group of investigative mothers from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

This information indicates that this is Paula Adriano, leader of the Searching Mothers group Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, However it was not revealed whether it was the worker’s second son or Juan Jonas Mateo Castro Adriano, who disappeared from a rehabilitation center in this municipality in August 2019. Till now the investigative mother has not given any report in this regard.

On 15 February, it was reported that armed men attacked two vehicles carrying migrants from Central and South America, injuring ten people and slightly killing one.

The attack occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday as the group of migrants were traveling on the Altar Saric Highway in the municipality of Caborca, where the Caborca ​​cartel and other cells of the Sinaloa cartel operate.

It was identified that the migrants are from Ecuador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Honduras and Brazil. The injured were taken to a hospital in Hermosillo.

Local authorities have noted that the Los Chapitos cell operates in parts of Sonora and kidnaps migrants.