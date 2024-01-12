Atlanta Braves agreed to terms with general manager.

atlanta braves The General Manager made a recent statement announcing Alex AnthopoulosHis contract was extended and he will remain in leadership till 2031.

The successes the Georgia team is achieving go hand in hand with its manager. anthopoulos He joined the organization as acting president in November 2017. His good decisions carried him forward and in 2020 he was promoted to a position that his team trusts in him even today.

atlanta The 46-year-old has achieved a total of 515 wins since his tenure as manager. The combination of wins and losses in games produced a positive winning percentage of .593. This is the third most wins since 2018 at like 24 wins mlb postseason,

Atlanta Braves extend Alex Anthopoulos’ contract through 2031

According to Report published by Braves team In his social network Alex Anthopoulos His contract was extended until 2031. “Alex and I have enjoyed a wonderful working relationship and I hope it will continue for many years to come”said Terry McGuirk, President and CEO.

“I have been in this game for a long time and I know its track record of success alex It’s really something special.”McGuirk explained. “There’s no one better in the business than him.” “It gives extension alex “A track to make long-term decisions and an opportunity to continue our trajectory, building stronger teams.”, Furthermore, he commented that he was confident of achieving another trophy world Series By anthopoulos,

The manager was grateful to have the opportunity once again, and said the following: “I want to thank Terry (McGuirk) for his continued support and belief. atlanta braves This is an incredible organization that I am a part of and I am proud of the success we have achieved together. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue leading baseball operations and strive to bring another world Series,,

Among the movements most remembered by fans atlanta bravesThat was when Alex Anthopoulos brought the Puerto Rican into the organization in 2021 eddie rosario and to cuba George Soler, Obtained the title against both major pieces Houston AstrosSince, they became the NLCS MVP and MVP of the Fall Classic, respectively.