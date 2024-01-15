Authorities confirm that a total of 58 people have been released after a mass kidnapping in Culiacan

Ministerial police personnel conduct a security check in the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa state (Mexico). Archival Photography. EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Sinaloa’s Secretary of Public Security Gerardo Mérida Sánchez confirmed that there are 58 people were released Back mass kidnapping which was reported in the city Culiacan Between last 22nd and 23rd March. However, he indicated that eight people were still missing and yet to be traced.

He reported that in the past few hours, a group of 16 people They returned to their respective homes after allegedly being deprived of their liberty. Although he did not disclose their state of health, that is, whether they had any type of injuries, he indicated that they were 12 adults and four minors, whose identities were kept confidential.

“There are 16 more people who have returned to their homes. We are working to find out or determine what is happening to the eight people who are pending. “Work continues in coordination with federal, state and municipal forces to determine his whereabouts or location,” said Mérida Sánchez this Sunday morning.

Noting that no complaints have been filed in this regard so far, the Security Secretary specified that it could not be determined whether these people were deprived of their liberty or simply absent from their homes. ,Nobody wanted to report it. We believe that at some point someone has to do it (…) hence the terminology of absentees,” he explained.

Sinaloa Security Secretary Gerardo Mérida Sánchez said a group of 16 people returned to their homes after being absent. Credit: Security Secretariat of Sinaloa

The location of these 16 people was also confirmed by the Governor of Sinaloa. ruben rocha moya, who indicated through their social networks that of the 58 people present there, there were 36 adults and 22 minors. “All the girls and boys are already in their homes,” he said.

Due to these incidents, the Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office nine research folders For “disappearances committed by private persons”, although it is unknown how many victims they include.

Rocha Moya reported this on Saturday afternoon 66 people In Culiacan they were stripped of their freedom. By 23 March, a total of 42 had been traced, including 24 adults and 18 minors.

“We are in a permanent meeting to monitor the search operation for those who have not yet been detected,” the state president said via social networks.

During the first hours of this Saturday, March 23, the release of at least 8 of the 39 people kidnapped in Culiacan was reported. Photo x @SamuelMariscal

It was unofficially announced that some people were located Infovit Barrancos ColonyOne is located in the south of Culiacan, while others were found in the center of the city.

As of the publication of this note, the Sinaloan authorities have not provided further information about the citizens who have been traced, so their age, identity, place of origin and whether they were searched for since their disappearance are unknown. There is no information as to how they returned to their home.

The mass kidnapping took place in Culiacan as part of a confrontation between two factions of the Sinaloa Cartel: los chapitos (led by the children of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán) and Aureliano Guzmán, alias ‘guano,

However, it has not been confirmed whether these violent incidents have anything to do with the dispute between Los Chapitos and their uncle. As the investigation progresses, the events that led to what Sinaloa’s governor described as “things that happened” will be clarified.