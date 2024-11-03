The first dress designed by Angelina Jolie caused a sensation on the Oscars red carpet

The actress and her brand Atelier Jolie dressed a celebrity for the first time during the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10. It was a golden, hand-painted dress worn by Suleika Jaoud.

It’s been a while since Angelina Jolie announced her debut in the world of fashion, specifically the opening of a boutique in the former studio of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in New York. She walked the red carpet at the Oscars in hopes of getting a statuette – which she got for her supporting role in 2000. a stolen lifeThis time he has gone to the other side of the curtain.

For this 96th Oscar ceremony, the 48-year-old actress wore the clothes of American writer and columnist Suleika Joad. new York Times, She was accompanied by her husband, singer-songwriter Jon Batiste, who was nominated in the Best Original Song category for his piece in the documentary. American Symphonyis available on Netflix and traces their life as a couple, revolving between their love story, the composition of a symphony and Suleika Jaoud’s fight against cancer.

Jon Batiste and his wife Suleika Joud dressed as Angelina Jolie for the 96th Academy Awards. (Los Angeles, March 10, 2024.)

Angelillo John/Angelillo John/UPI/ABACA



Made entirely of recycled silk, the dress is decorated on the back with a portrait of a conductor, showing Jon Batiste directing the musicians. in an interview with the trend American, Angelina Jolie tells Suleika Jaoud that being a painter, she wanted to create a dress inspired by her own creativity, using the dress as a blank canvas.

an artistic collaboration

The actress collaborated with Chaz Guest, an American artist, to create this “painting”. In the same interview, she explained that she wanted to include a drawing that reflected the film American Symphony, and she knew Chez Guest would know how to do it. He explains: “I used a painting technique that is quite famous in Japan. we call it sumi-eit’s made of ink Sumi,

The artist and Angelina Jolie worked together on the shape and decided where the picture would go. The actress further said in the interview, “Like all of Atelier Jolie’s projects, the goal is to make the clothes both very personal and creative.” Angelina Jolie also explored jewelery from the 1870s and 1970s with her creation. A work that influenced Suleika Jaoud, who believes in the trend : “Saturating clothes with soul and meaning is a completely new approach to fashion. (…) I was absolutely amazed by the research work and how collaborative the process was. Hence, a successful first red carpet for the actress turned designer.