Avatar fans, be prepared to answer some tricky questions if you buy this $6,000 life-size statue

If you’ve ever wanted to turn a corner of your home into a sanctuary dedicated to your favorite Avatar character, you’ll have to spend at least $5,850 on this project. Infinity Studios has revealed its latest collectible, a life-size and incredibly realistic statue of Zoe Saldana’s character, Neytiri.

Because it is a 1:1 scale replica, it is naturally a great recreation of the Na’vi warrior and is made from multiple materials to give it a unique look and realistic feel. Similar to her other statues, this Neytiri collectible figure features platinum silicone for her blue flesh, polystone material for the other elements, and clothing for some of Neytiri’s clothing.

Perhaps this statue is a little too realistic.

The full bust hides Neytiri in the local vegetation and even features bioluminescent markings on her skin that will glow after turning off the lights. There is also a more affordable (relatively speaking in collector circles) Neytiri bust offered by Infinity Studios, but this $2,850 version has too basic a base to justify the $3,000 price difference.

Only 199 of these statues will be produced, like the studio’s other limited series of statues such as Harley Quinn or the Witch King of Ang-Mar from Lord of the Rings. If $5,850 is too much for your blood, you can pick up last year’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for a fun na’ video game tour of the alien planet for $70.

In Avatar movie news, star Sam Worthington said the sequels will be even bigger. Avatar 3 is already in post-production as its December 2025 release date approaches and live-action scenes for 2029’s Avatar 4 have been completed.