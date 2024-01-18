The Hezbollah terrorist group has launched another wave of attacks on northern Israel

Hezbollah launches another wave of attacks against Israel and possibility of war in the north increases (Europa Press)

terrorist militia Hezbollah Launched a new wave of attacks this Tuesday israel There were at least six attacks on its territory. Proceedings confirmed by e d f and the group itself, which wishes to express its support for Hamas with them.

Four of these attacks were carried out against groups of Israeli soldiers around their respective military posts, while the other targeted a settlement. celebrate -directly on the border- and the last one, the area of gladiola,

The Manara attack, the militia said in a statement, was in response to “enemy attacks against villages and civilian homes” in southern Lebanon and damaged at least one property.

Of those that are left, use Burkan type high-yield missilesSome projectiles capable of carrying up to half a ton of weapons and the same amount of “proper weapons” about which no further details were obtained.

In its latest attacks, Hezbollah used high-caliber Burkan-type missiles, which its leader Hassan Nasrallah presented shortly before (Reuters)

After detecting the latest offensive “the launch of an anti-tank missile towards the Gladiola area”, the Israeli military ordered an immediate response and moments later troops “attacked the source of the fire”.

“Israeli fighter planes They attacked Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure and military complexes in the Hula area in Lebanon”, while added to the military portfolio, tanks fired “to eliminate the threat” in Ayta ash Shab.

On the other hand, they reported strikes against “a terrorist cell” that had been identified in a compound in the Marwahin area, as well as against several targets responsible for previous attacks in the Rosh HaNikra and Chebaa Farms area.

This constant exchange of gunfire along the border, which has intensified significantly in recent weeks, has left Israel and Lebanon on the brink of war. increase in conflictSomething that the international community works hard to avoid.

In view of the rising tensions, Israel assured that its brigades in the north are ready for action if necessary (Reuters)

“The possibility of war in the North is greater than ever. If needed, we will move forward with our full strength.”Lieutenant General said this on Wednesday Herzi Halevi At the conclusion of a tour during training of reservists in this area.

First, Israel announced that it was ready to find diplomatic exit To this conflict and, even, to implement its solution UN Security Council, which directs that Hezbollah stay away from the area. However, as the weeks passed and due to the lack of willingness on the part of the fighters to do so, the Defense Forces began to warn Beirut that they could see a repeat of Gaza’s images on their territory. He also mentioned being prepared to attack by any means, if necessary.

,We are more prepared than ever tonight if the need arises, and we will continue to strengthen our preparedness moving forward“, Ori Gordin, head of the army’s Northern Command, had reiterated the day before.

The situation is the region’s worst since a 2006 war that has left at least 225 people dead on the Lebanese side – about 170 of them from the militant group. Similarly, about 750 military targets have been destroyed there, most of which belong to Hezbollah and some to Hamas.

(with information from EFE)