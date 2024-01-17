Costco Discount Week 2024: These are the best offers in stores through January 21

customers of costco can enjoy discount week 2024 This is a round of unique promotions for all our associates in store that you cannot miss. Retail and wholesale warehouses remain busy in many locations in Mexico, so there are options if you want a little profit. best offer How long will it be in stores 21 January That period expires.
This initiative aims to delight partners and regular customers costco, as well as for those who have not yet experienced the satisfaction of shopping at this famous chain of stores. From grocery products to household items discount week Offers special discounts on various categories.
Until 21 January customers of costco will be able to reach discount week 2024, where you can find thousands of products at cheap prices. with these offer You will be able to make the most of all your resources and membership in these stores with the best promotions for wholesale and retail partners who have seen this series of products doing great business.
These are the best offers in stores till January 21st
best offer have been distributed to all departments of gatherSo you should take a look at your nearest branch as there is a lot of 21 January to take advantage of Costco Discount Week 2024Which contains some of the best promotions that will not be seen again all year and are exclusive to members with valid cards:
- FAR Ultra Low EMF Dynamic Santiago Elite Infrared Sauna, 2 people from 62 thousand 999 to 56 thousand 999, you save 6 thousand pesos
- International Door Supply, Condesa Double Left High Security Door from 44,999 to 40,499, you save 4,500 pesos
- Nintendo Switch White Bundle: OLED console + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from 9,499 to 7,599, you save 1,900 pesos
- Dyson Ball Animal 3 Vacuum Cleaner from 10,999 to 8,499, you save 2,500 pesos
- LG Washer Dryer 16kg/8kg from 21 thousand 999 to 15 thousand 999, saving you 6 thousand pesos
- T-Fal, set of 3 pans at 1,299 pesos
- Seal, Galveston, king size mattress from 18,999 to 15,599, you save 3,400 pesos
- Yardline Sky Climber II Garden Play Center from 19,999 to 16,999, you save 3 thousand pesos
- Kipling 0KP3166 Ophthalmic Frame from 1,199 to 899 pesos and 25 cents, you save 299 pesos and 75 cents
- Adidas sweatshirts for women different sizes and colors from 699 to 649, you save 50 pesos
- Kirkland Signature Disposable Towel 12 Pieces From 489 to 449, you save 40 pesos
- Jose Cuervo Traditional Reposado Tequila 1,150 liters from 539 to 431 pesos and 20 cents, you save 107 pesos and 80 cents
- Sweetia Sweetener 600 sachets of 1g at 279 pesos