Bandec alerts in Cuba about scam in dollar operations

The Credit and Commerce Bank of Cuba (Bandec) has reported the presence of a false profile on social networks linked to its name.

Last week, Cuban Bank notified That the “Banco de Credito y Comercio” profile is false and any information provided in it is not true. Similarly, it invited its customers to view their official institutional profiles on Facebook.

In the images released from the fake profile, screenshots of several chats are visible where people contacted that profile to talk about “business proposals”.

One of the claims made by the fake profile is this: “Have you heard anything about trading in the financial market where you can make up to 10 thousand dollars in 3 days of trading?”

Spain’s National Cyber ​​Security Institute has warned that fraud takes many forms, from pyramid scams, fake companies and fraud when investing in cryptocurrencies, to alleged actions or companies promising quick profits abroad.

Cuban Bank received several comments on this topic.

Natalia Quevedo Tarrazo and Jordanis Velazquez Velazquez confirmed that they received friend requests from that account.

Bandek Cuba: Fake Profile

For his part, Ellen Martín Tejeda Licia expressed his concern about the security of the bank’s websites. “If I go to the Bandek Kiosk website or BPA Remote Banking and it tells me the security certificate is not correct then who do I trust? He wrote, “Who is right?”

Dellin Álvarez Ramírez suggested that to avoid these types of problems, Bandek request verification of its Facebook page so that it appears as the official Bandek page with the blue verification badge.

At the time of writing this note, official website Bandek had 9,960 likes and 12 thousand followers on Facebook.