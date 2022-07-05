Banker Jaime Gilinsky will now be part of Metro Bank’s board of directors

Banker Jaime Gilinsky to join Metro Bank board of directorsFinancial entity of English origin in which it owns a majority stake after being the head The financing package that the financial institution received in October last year ,

Gilinsky owns about 53% of Metro Bank through Spaldy InvestmentsAccording to which the right to appoint maximum three directors in the Board of Directors was given. Agreement reached in October Metro Bank announced the decision through a press release

“There are many opportunities for growth at Metro Bank and I look forward to playing a role”Gilinksi said in the statement. “A customer-centric physical presence complemented by digital capabilities This is a unique offering and differentiates Metro Bank “He added.

The Colombian banker agreed to a financing package of £925 million (about US$1.1 billion at the time) with the financial institution.), a deal that would undercut some bondholders by 40% and force it to take a majority stake.

Metro Bank opened its doors in 2010 and was co-founded by Vernon Hill , Today, it is one of the most prominent British banks that has emerged to compete with traditional companies such as Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC.

However, The company became known for building a network of branches in upscale locations such as King’s Road in Chelsea.

Although it is a bank that operates only in England, According to its half-yearly results, it has 76 branches and 2.8 million customer accounts., Additionally, it is in the midst of expanding its branch network with plans to open 11 between 2024 and 2025.