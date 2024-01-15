Barcelona confirm bad news with De Jong and Pedri; The time they will be away and miss the Champions League

2024-03-04



midfielder of barcelona Pedro Gonzalez ‘Pedri’ And frankie de jong get hurt femoral rectus of right foot and a Sprain In this outer lateral ligament of right ankleRespectively, as reported this Monday by the medical services of the Catalan club.

Both were injured in the LaLiga match, which the Barça team played this Sunday San Mames In front of him athletic club (0-0). Pedri He had already injured the rectus femoris of the same leg during training at the beginning of the season, an illness that almost cost him Two months and half sick leave and forced him missed twelve games, In front of him athletic He collapsed again after attempting a long sprint and was replaced by a tearful Lamin Yamal in the 45th minute.

Nor is this the first physical blow of course de jongWho spent almost two months in dry dock after being injured in the match league In front of him celticDistal tibioperoneal syndesmosis of the right ankle, the same one that was damaged yesterday in the capital of Biscay. The Dutchman, who has since missed a dozen games, lasted 26 minutes on the field yesterday after turning his ankle in a casual play before being replaced by Fermin.

