All details one month after launch

At Urban Techno we had the opportunity to test the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a month. What is your opinion about the most flagship model of the South Korean firm?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most notable high-end models in the smartphone industry.

Samsung usually renews its main series of smartphone market at the beginning of the year. As has been tradition, the Galaxy S range has the S24 Ultra as the main reference, A terminal that comes to occupy the high class in the industry, Does it live up to the expectations generated in recent months? At Urban Techno we have One month opportunity to try it outSo we can make a first guess about its performance and its place in the market.

Let us see, in more detail, What are the main keys of this deviceWhy it is a model that stands out for a whole series of elements that make it a unique proposal and of course, To what extent are we facing it? Chief apart Of competition. These are our experiences after a month of use as the main terminal for an average user.

In-depth analysis of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Just a few weeks ago we showed you what were the points that caught our attention the most regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, we’ve got the opportunity Enjoy one of the best devices for a long time, Regarding the screen, we can highlight several characteristics above everything else. First of all is its brightness intensity, which is 2,600 NITS. In the same way, Samsung has done a great job on the materials used In this, since there is no reflection at different levels of intensity of light.

As far as the battery is concerned, its autonomy and, in addition, the charging system have also attracted attention. Despite having a standard 5,000 mAh battery, its performance is very optimal, making it possible Extend it to a full day of use, This is possible due to the inclusion of Samsung customization layer which is very efficient in terms of managing mobile applications. As if that wasn’t enough, there is also One charging module with 45 W power,

In the photographic aspect, Samsung’s high-representation model It’s not him who stands out for his camera, However, it offers a set of interesting solutions. The wide angle, its main differentiator from the rest of the range, offers a maximum zoom that is very difficult to match with the competition. With each increase, the photographic quality has improved, achieving a result that has managed to distance itself from previous models.

at the level of softwareYou can see how Samsung has introduced various Solutions to improve user experience, The introduction of AI-based solutions allows for greater productivity, making this proposal one of the best solutions you can find in the market.

In terms of accessibility, Another major advancement has been made compared to the previous generation, The fingerprint reader surface has become larger, making it more possible to take advantage of this unlocking solution. This process has not made any progress, but it is still acceptable compared to what can be seen in the competition.

As a negative point we can directly find the size and weight of the device. It is a very large terminal, even in the segment in which it competes. It appears that the market has long found a balance around the dimensions of mobile phones, but nevertheless, it is Much larger than its main competitorsApple iPhone 15 Pro or Google Pixel 8 Pro, among others.

Finally, another detail that could probably be improved Photographic Section, More specifically, the use of the telephoto lens in low light conditions is not as effective as other terminals. Still, this can be easily resolved by updating the camera application.