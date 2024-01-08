Barcelona has confirmed that he will miss the Spanish Super Cup and will be out for the period

2024-01-08

barcelona Received his pass to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey after the win as a visitor (2–3) against Modest Barbastro. Barça team won by a goal Fermin Lopez, Raphinha and Lewandowski.

This victory has its own bittersweet notes because one player of the team was injured, he is a defender. Inigo Martínez. martinez He came on as a substitute as he was returning from injury and lasted only 10 minutes on the field before being replaced. sergi roberto, Something completely unfortunate. barcelona This Monday it was announced that Iñigo suffered an injury and he practically missed spain supercupwhere Xavi’s set is measured Osasuna Thursday.

“Tests have shown that first-team player Inigo Martínez has a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his left leg. “It is low and development will determine its availability.”

