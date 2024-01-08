Emma Stone finally teased the sequel

Cruella from hell Will she return to live action? Emma Stone, The titular cast of the first eponymous film, released in 2021, revealed a little information about a possible future sequel. American actress, who likes big villains disneyteased Cruella 2 During the Palm Springs International Festival. Another film that seems to be in the pipeline.

,It is under development.”, launched Emma Stone at the microphone of Diversity On the occasion of celebration. However, she plays the caution card. She says she would like to”turn as quickly as possible“, confirming that she finds Cruella.”very nice, Currently Emma Stone is promoting Poor creature. A weirdness that blends weird storytelling and weird sexuality that we’ll be talking about very soon on Melty when it releases on January 17, 2024. long distance work Cruella,

Cruella 2 :The first film had some success in France

Cruella First name, released in 2021 during a critical period post-covid For world cinema, there was some success in France. film, signed craig gillepseyalmost gathered 1.5 million of curious people and fans 101 dalmatian at the movie theater. With a rock’n’roll aura, the feature film, a contrasting blend of fashion, Disney mythology and a coming-of-age film, ultimately ended up being a little more dull upon arrival. Cruella’s image has been modernized and softened, not so much evil, not actually cruel, just more of a precocious heroine. bad bitch Despite herself, because she was traumatized in her childhood. Still, Emma Stone is rocking the future matron’s neo-grunge and retro-chic outfits. She rolls her eyes, moves with feline grace, makes deliberate movements, pretends to be a dark Gothic princess… like a distant cousinHarley Quinn, What does she think? margot robbie of this ersatz supervisor DCEU ,