First the truth.

1. Israel is no closer to destroying Hamas

Three months ago, addressing citizens shaken by a horrific day of attacks, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. Now, the Israel Defense Forces are moving into a new phase of their war in Gaza, And there are signs that their goals are also changing. Analysis.







2. Exceptionally powerful winter storm to hit US

The next winter storm is already moving through and is expected to bring heavy snow, blizzards, gale force winds, possible tornadoes and severe flooding. Make your way from the southwest to the northeast of the United States by the middle of the week.







3. Alaska Airlines plane explosion: part of the plane that broke apart during flight found

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced at a press conference that the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 had been found. According to him, it was a resident who found him in the backyard







4. Drug trafficking gang busted in Ecuador and Colombia

Ecuador and Colombia officials destroyed it International organization dedicated to anti-trafficking The international drug cartel operating off the coast of Ecuador in the Esmeraldas and Manabí provinces announced senior military commanders from both countries.

5. “Oppenheimer” wins at 2024 Golden Globes

The physicist behind Christopher Nolan’s Manhattan Project, J. A three-hour biography of Robert Oppenheimer, Won Best Dramatic Film at the 2024 Golden Globes, It won other major categories, including for actors Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. On television, the series “Succession” made a splash.

coffee time

Elderly woman rescued from debris five days after Japan earthquake

A 90-year-old woman was rescued from the debris of a two-storey house. More than five days after the powerful earthquake that shook Japan.

Rafael Nadal says he will not play Australian Open after injury

Rafael Nadal will miss the Australian Open after suffering an injury during his quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson. From Brisbane on Friday, he made the announcement in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.



Taylor Swift’s allies criticize New York Times article that speculates about her sexuality

A controversial opinion article by the new York Times Who This Week Openly Speculated Whether Taylor Swift Is a Queer Who Has Yet to Reveal It The sexual orientation outraged close associates of the pop superstar, CNN has learned.

A football team that traveled more than 13,000 km lost 12-0 in the French Cup

Golden Lion FC were beaten 12-0 by Ligue 1 side Lille in a Coupe de France match on Saturday, although the subsequent scenes at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy reinforced the adage: “It’s not about the destination, it’s about the journey.”

What can we expect from CES 2024? greater artificial intelligence

After a year in which artificial intelligence made headlines and attracted the attention of the technology sector, it is not surprising that new products were introduced Consumer Electronics Fair or Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year also revolves around AI.

figure of the day

788

At least 788 US flights were canceled this Sunday, according to tracking website flight Aware, Due to a combination of winter weather and mandatory vehicle inspections boeing 737 max 9 aircraft By the Federal Aviation Administration.

today’s quote

,Many mistakes were made. Look, there was something that I think could have been negotiated.,

Former US President Donald Trump suggested on Saturday that civil war could have been avoided through “negotiations”, arguing that that the fight to end slavery in the country was ultimately unnecessary,

And to end…

Impressive shots captured from tornado in Florida







A A tornado touched down in Florida this weekend, producing impressive images of flashes near its center.