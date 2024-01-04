Barcelona presents itself with the task of winning in 2024 so as not to fall away from the leaders Spain

2024-01-04

He FC Barcelona They will face a tough test when they visit UD this Thursday palms Its clone in the first division, a team that since the arrival of the ex-Azulgrana garcia pimienta The island bench represents the same dna Of the game.

ten points away from the leaders real Madrid And that’s too many for a team that is that of Xavi Hernandez, who cannot afford any more setbacks if they want to be a real option in the second round of the championship.

The first part of the league will conclude this Thursday with a clash between the Canaries and the Catalans. When they take to the packed Gran Canaria pitch, Barça will know what Madrid and Verona have done this Wednesday against Mallorca and Atlético de Madrid respectively.

They will face a dangerous opponent, not only because of their casual way of understanding football, but also because of their comfortable classification, in the middle of the table, closer to the European places than the relegation zone.