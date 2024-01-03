Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara in New York

Angelina Jolie has set out on a new adventure. American superstar made its debut concept store In the NoHo neighborhood of New York. The 48-year-old actress chose the walls of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s former home to set up her store.

Committed to sustainable fashion, Atelier Jolie will sell products from a variety of brands. Customers will also be able to bring pieces they already have for adjustments, or create their own using fabric scraps. They will be able to enjoy a moment of relaxation in a boutique café managed by refugee and immigrant chefs.

very close to their children

Last December 5, in an interview with “Wall Street Journal Magazine”, Angelina Jolie admitted that if she had to start her career in 2023, “(she) would not be an actress”. “When I started my career, there weren’t that many expectations about our personal lives. ,

This Friday, December 29, Angelina Jolie went to Atelier Jolie in the afternoon with her daughter Zahra (18 years old). Naturally, photographers were waiting for them at the exit to immortalize the moment. Two days earlier, she was photographed with three of her six children – Pax (20 years old), Zahra and Knox (15 years old).

Maria is also the mother of the future interpreter of Callas Maddox (22 years old), Shiloh (17 years old) and Vivienne (Knox’s twin sister, 15), since her marriage to Brad Pitt.