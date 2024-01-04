‘Inflammatory and irresponsible’: Israeli government strongly criticized for suggestion to displace most Palestinians from Gaza

image Source, getty images caption, Young Palestinians leave their homes in search of safer places in Gaza on January 4, 2024 as Israeli attacks continue.

Author, contract

Role, bbc news world

3 hours

Unacceptable, inflammatory and irresponsible.

Criticism of the Israeli administration and warnings from governments around the world have not stopped coming after a series of statements by the authorities of that country regarding the fate of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir assured on Monday that the departure of Palestinians from Gaza and the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in the territory is “a right, just, moral and humanitarian solution.”

“This is an opportunity to develop a project that encourages Gaza residents to immigrate to countries around the world,” he told a meeting of his ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party.

His comments came a day after Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said his country should work to ensure that almost all of Gaza’s Palestinian population leaves the Strip through “emigration.” give and then establish israeli settlements In that area.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official position is that Gazans can return to their homes after the war, comments by senior officials of his government concern the international community.

image Source, getty images caption, Young Palestinians who lost their loved ones mourn in front of the bodies of the dead in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on January 4, 2024.

In response, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday condemned both statements, which he described as “provocative and irresponsible”.

“Forced displacement occurs This is strictly prohibited as it is a serious violation (International Humanitarian Law) and words matter,” the official wrote in X.

Criticism from Chile, Spain, France and the United Kingdom

Around the same time, United Kingdom Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmed condemned “provocative” comments by Israeli ministers at the same forum.

“Gaza is occupied Palestinian territory and will be part of the future Palestinian state. United Kingdom Strongly rejects any suggestion of resettlement of Palestinians outside GazaA spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said.

image Source, getty images caption, Joe Biden’s government issued an unusually critical statement against the Israeli government: “Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land.”

For its part, France urged Israel to avoid making statements “so provocative that they are irresponsible and inflame tensions”.

He said, “It is not up to the Israeli government to decide where Palestinians should live on their land. The future of the Gaza Strip and its residents will depend on a unified Palestinian state living in peace and security with Israel.”

The Spanish government also warned Israel against the forced displacement of Palestinians.

“Spain reiterates the imperative need to respect international law, international humanitarian law and ensure the safety of the civilian population“The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In the continent’s north, the Netherlands’ Foreign Ministry said the nation “rejects any calls for Palestinian displacement from Gaza or reduction of Palestinian territory.”

In Latin America, Chile was one of the first countries in the region to reject suggestions from Israeli ministers.

“Irresponsible actions and statements by Israeli officials This is a serious obstacle to the implementation of the two-state solution“It is the only way to achieve a just, complete and definitive peace between Palestine and Israel,” Chile’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement published this Thursday.

“We are not another star on the American flag”

On Tuesday, Joe Biden’s administration issued an unusually critical statement that experts say underscores the The deepening divide between Washington and Tel Aviv About the fate of the Gaza Strip.

In it, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the rhetoric of Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir is “inflammatory and irresponsible” and “must stop immediately.”

image Source, getty images caption, Bezalel Smotrich assured that 70% of Israeli public opinion supports voluntary emigration of Palestinians from Gaza and encouraging their absorption in other countries.

Miller stressed, “We have been clear, consistent and unequivocal that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian land, its future will no longer be controlled by Hamas and there will no longer be a terrorist group capable of threatening Israel.”

Shortly thereafter, Ben Gvir rejected the American conviction.

“I really appreciate the United States of America, but with all due respect, we are not another star on the American flag.”

“The United States is our best friend, but first of all, We will do what is good for the State of Israel“The migration of thousands of people from Gaza will allow residents (of the border area) to return home and live,” he said.

“Israel supports humanitarian solutions to encourage migration”

The next morning Smotrich continued his rhetoric encouraging “voluntary migration” of Palestinians.

“Over 70% of Israeli public opinion supports humanitarian solution to propaganda Voluntary migration of Arabs from Gaza and their absorption in other countriesHe wrote on Wednesday on X.

In 2005, Israel unilaterally withdrew its last troops and residents from Gaza, ending its presence within the territory that began in 1967.

However, it maintained almost complete control of its borders.

The statements by both ministers have raised new concerns about the future of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip after the war ends.

Hamas-led Gaza health officials say nearly 22,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli military response since the Hamas attack on Israel, which killed 1,139 people.

Fighting continues and, according to the United Nations, 85% of Gazans are internally displaced.