‘Inflammatory and irresponsible’: Israeli government strongly criticized for suggestion to displace most Palestinians from Gaza

Young Palestinians leave their homes in search of safer places in Gaza on January 4, 2024 as Israeli attacks continue.

Unacceptable, inflammatory and irresponsible.

Criticism of the Israeli administration and warnings from governments around the world have not stopped coming after a series of statements by the authorities of that country regarding the fate of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir assured on Monday that the departure of Palestinians from Gaza and the reestablishment of Israeli settlements in the territory is “a right, just, moral and humanitarian solution.”

“This is an opportunity to develop a project that encourages Gaza residents to immigrate to countries around the world,” he told a meeting of his ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party.

