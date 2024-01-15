Barrio Café, an iconic Phoenix restaurant, will close its doors

One of Phoenix’s favorite restaurants is closing after two decades.

Celebrated chef Silvana Salcido Esparza posted a video message on Instagram revealing she was leaving her restaurant, Barrio Café, located at 16th Street and Thomas Road.

“Without me, the barrio does not exist, that’s why the barrio had to be closed,” he told his followers on social media. She explained that she had been ill and had wanted to retire for years, but now the time had come.

Through her food, Esparza aims to inspire marginalized people. This has also made it a true crown jewel in Phoenix.

“The legacy or inspiration is ‘if you can,'” he said.

“It has nothing to do with food, but everything to do with food because it was part of the culture,” Esparza said.

Over the years, the restaurant became a sanctuary of its rich roots and vibrant traditions.

He said, “My aim has always been to change Americans’ misconceptions about Mexican food and culture.”

Esparza opened Barrio Café in the early 2000s and expressed how proud he feels to see how far the restaurant has come. But his legacy goes far beyond his food.

“I always want it to be a representation of the next generation,” he said.

He has advocated for immigrants, Latinos, women, and the LGBTQ+ community. In 2020, they welcomed current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he fed nurses and the homeless. At the end of the day, he said he has given everything he has to the community.

“You just have to work hard and do it with all your heart,” he said.

She said that as much as she loves her work, she loves herself even more and she is keeping the promise she once made to herself.

“I will give, I will give, I will give, but I will not give my body,” he said. “I am sick. I have sarcoidosis, chronic sarcoidosis and I have to fight it constantly. “I need a liver transplant, dialysis. Is.”

The restaurant will remain open until May 31 and plans to help the employees who work with it through a benefit concert.

“We’re going to emerge stronger because that’s how we arrived: with that explosion!” He shouted. “I’m going to talk to people here in the Coronado neighborhood and see if we can do a series of porch concerts here, maybe to raise money and tip the workers who come with us for those double digits. Are.”

The colorful graffiti-covered space will soon be home to a new restaurant concept.

“I sincerely thank Phoenix for their support. I appreciate the people who took the time to hate me, it was my fuel. “I thank the lowrider community and the Chicano community for accepting me,” she said through tears before leaving for Rosarito, Mexico, where she has a home.

.Barrio Café has multiple awards and is critically acclaimed. The restaurant has also been recognized nationally on several “Best of” lists and was also named one of the “Best Mexican Restaurants” in 2021 and 2022 in the Phoenix New Times.