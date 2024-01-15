Spain – Colombia live online: friendly FIFA date, live

Colombia and its duel with a luxury rival

Colombia faces a double on this FIFA date, first against Spain and then against Romania with the aim of preparing for the Copa America 2024. “As a national team we have a slogan, Professor Lorenzo says it in every press conference and conveys it to us. As players we have a clear objective which is to win the Copa America,” said Carlos Cuesta.

From the previous clash between Spain and Colombia, our four men repeat, which are David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Santiago Arias and James Rodriguez. On that occasion in 2017 at La Roja the score was 2×2 with goals from David Silva and Alvaro Morata, while Edwin Cardona and Falcao García celebrated in the national team.

Michael Oliver will be the referee chosen to administer justice. At 39, he is one of the most experienced referees in Europe, with extensive experience in various competitions at continental level. This will be the first time that a match has been called against the Colombian national team, while for Spain it is the fifth time and so far they have not lost after two wins and three draws.

Spain knows that Colombia is a good team and that its undefeated record thanks to Nestor Lorenzo is quite good, which is why Manchester City player Rodri said the following: “There are two games with two South American teams, there were times when we would have “We should not face them and that is important because they are a different opponent than we are used to.”