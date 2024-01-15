Barton’s huge tackle that leads to Drake hitting on Walker and English selection – Sport.fr

Former OM midfielder, Joey Barton is clearly having difficulty dealing with the attitude of the English players.

If the adrenaline is rising in England just months before Euro 2024. Three Lions fans fear experiencing another disappointment… Often heralded as one of the teams to beat, England may not win a major tournament and Gareth Southgate’s men will be rated favourites. Like former OM player Joey Barton, the Englishman is fed up of not winning the Euro or the World Cup.

At X, the Englishman attacked Kyle Walker and other players of the English team. The culture is really bad. “Working out wearing diamond earrings and leggings… you’ll never win with this sausage!” Many weak and dishonest people hold leadership positions. They’re more busy looking like Drake than the great Bobby Moore,” he said.