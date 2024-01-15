Batman Telltale Series Download PC Game Free Full Version (Incl. DLC)

Batman: The Telltale Series is a video game of the episodic point and graphic adventure genre. The publisher and developer of this game are Telltale Games and the distributor was Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment under the DC Entertainment banner.. The game is based on the story of Bill Finger and Bob Kane’s Batman characters, although it is not tied to a previous adaptation of the copy in any medium such as film.

Batman Telltale Series PC Game Download

Name Batman reveal series Initial release date August 2, 2016 Writers Zack Keller; James Windeler; Nicole Martínez; Eric Stirpe; Meghan Thornton Engine revealing tool Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, iOS Composer Developer Revealing games Category PC Games > Adventure

The second season called Batman: The Enemy Within was released in the year 2017. Although the Telltale games were closed in the year 2018, the licensing for the Batman and The Enemy Within games were owned by Athlon Games, and both games were released. by LCG Entertainment under a completely new label from Telltale Games as the combination called Shadows Edition in December 2019.

What is the game about?

In this game, the player must assume the character of Batman, both as a superhero and as his counterpart Bruce Wayne. Telltale Games CEO Kevin Bruner has stated that the playtime of this game will give the player options on how to approach a situation like Batman or Wayne.

Despite the difference in the continuation of the game, Batman can fit in perfectly with different comics. However, his personality and all actions are decided by the decisions made by the player throughout the game series. The player could be someone much more conventional who can inspire the game’s hero as Batman compared to all other editions of the Dark Knight or a colder and more aggressive character than usually portrayed.

How to play

The game’s narrative mainly offers a new interpretation of the entire universe in the current moment attached to the current iteration of Batman in the movies, games and comics, as stated by Telltale’s games. As stated by Bruner, the game was developed after a few years of Wayne making the decision to become Batman, giving them the flexibility in his gameplay and writing so that the player can control how he wants to play his role without any problems. links with the pre-established narrative.

The game also features an attached narrative that shows similarity to previous editions of Telltale games, offering the player many options to approach any situation and taking advantage of choice that can influence all upcoming events in the game. Different action-based sequences can be resolved similarly to the other Telltale games with the help of the quick-time events option. You can also find an investigation sequence in this series, which allows the player to use Batman’s detection skills while progressing through the story.

Game Features

Since Batman is very popular in both movies, games and any other media, many people know this. Still, if you don’t, you must know the important features of this game mentioned below:

The most interactive action-based adventure game in the Batman series is Batman: The Telltale Series and can be played on both iOS and Android devices in India. First released on Sony PS4, PV and the Microsoft Xbox One platform in August. The Batman: Telltale series can look the same for mobile devices and function the same as other platforms.

There are two parts into which the game is divided. The first is the part of the story in which Bruce Wayne is involved and Gotham’s political strategies allow players to control the important decisions made by Bruce and also his reactions. The last part of the game is when Bruce puts on the Batman outfit by putting on the cape and begins playing the roguelike characters taken from the DC comics. The game can beautifully interact both sides to keep players interested.

The graphics of this game are excellent and will surely meet your expectations of console gaming. On-screen control options show game progression whenever the game requires it. Most of the controls are gesture based and can be mastered very easily. If you want to attack your rivals, you can use basic screen functions such as swiping and other tapping options.

The entire game has been divided into different episodes and each episode is similar to a big mission included in the game. An episode can be finished in a few hours if you want to binge watch it. For now, only three episodes can be seen. Users must download all episodes before playing them. This is a distinctive style of play where instead of releasing the entire game at once, the creator releases it with a few quests and new updates every month.

The sounds you get in this game are great and unique. You can get an exciting gaming experience in this video game that can make you feel like real life. The sounds are very smooth and do not have any interruptions that will disturb your gaming experience.

If you haven’t played this unique game from Batman: The Telltale Series, you need to try it soon. It is completely safe and easy to download and you can start playing once the installation is complete. You must play this game if you are excited about the Batman movie and game series. Even if you have played any game in this series before, you must play this one.

Telltale Batman Series: Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit, Service Pack 1

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz

Memory: 3 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450+ with 1024 MB+ VRAM (excluding GT) – LATEST DRIVERS REQUIRED

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: Direct X 11 Sound Device

Additional Notes: Not recommended for Intel integrated graphics

Batman Telltale Series – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3 GHz/AMD FX-8300

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 5970 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 Ti

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 15 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Can you play it on both Android and iOS? You can play this game on iOS and Android, as well as Windows Xbox One.

Is the game file too large? The file of this game is not too large, ensuring that it does not take up much space on your phone.

How can you download the game? You can enter the name of the game in your device’s browser and you will be redirected to a page with numerous download links. You just have to make sure you choose a trustworthy website.

