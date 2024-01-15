Free PC Game Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Full Version (v1.5.3 & ALL DLC’s)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is an action-packed video game developed and created by Ubisoft Quebec. Published by Ubisoft, the game is the eleventh installment in the Assassin Creed series. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Full was made available worldwide on various consoles such as PlayStation4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 5, 2018.

The game has garnered immense recognition and reviews from critics and players alike. Shortly after Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the next installment in the series called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was released.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game download for PC

Name Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Initial release date October 2, 2018 Writers Jonathan Dumont; Melissa MacCoubrey; Hugo Giard Engine AnvilNext 2.0 Genders Action RPG, Action-Adventure Game, Open World Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows Developers Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft San Francisco Category PC Games > Action, Role-playing games

What is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey about?

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey follows the history of ancient Greece. The plot of the game is set around 431-422 BC. The story focuses on the events of the historical war, called the Peloponnesian War, which took place in the city-states of Greece. Players act as mercenaries in this game. A player can fight from the side of the Delian League or the Peloponnesian League. The former belongs to Athens while the latter is controlled by the leaders of Sparta. The game is mainly about the main character, who strives to restore his broken family. The story describes how the family fell apart after the main player’s entire family was thrown off a cliff at a very young age.

Like the previous narratives of previous assassin games, AC: Odyssey also features a story set in modern-day Greece, covering its landscape and environment. You can witness several historical figures such as Aristophanes, Euripides, Aspasia, Cleon,

Herodotus, Phidias, etc. The game also features some of the famous historical places of Greece like Ithaca, Kefalonia, Agora of Athens, Odeon of Athens, statue of Zeus, Lesbos, Naxos, ancient cities like Argolis, Athens, Pnyx, Mesara, etc. Greek myths You can also see Medusa, Minotaur and Cyclops.

How to play

The two main characters, Alexios and Kassandra, are Greek mercenaries and descendants of the king of Sparta, Leonidas I. The king leaves behind a broken magical spear, which turns into a sword in times of need, thus granting the player special powers during fights. . The game offers three varieties of skill trees, each with different purposes: hunter, warrior, and arrow. These trees, when unlocked, grant players special powers.

When the skill bar is filled, the hitbox combat system grants more powers to players. This system is similar to the one introduced in Origin Returns, but is more customized and expanded in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Some of the special powers granted are a powerful kick that can knock down opponents and cause a hail of arrows. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has also introduced an equipment system where each different armor worn by players provides them with different advantages. These weapons and armor can be upgraded and equipped from time to time. There is also an eagle vision mode that gives the player the ability to explore an area.

In this game, players can enter into romantic relationships with another player of any gender, no matter what the player’s gender is. Director Jonathan Dumont has said that since the story is completely choice-based, forming relationships is entirely up to the players’ choice. Critics around the world have loved and appreciated this open ending of this game.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Features

The developers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have focused more on the role-playing aspects of the game than in any previous series. The game incorporates multiple endings, dialogue options, and branching missions. The game gives each player the freedom to choose Alexios or Kassandra as their main character. In this game, one can see mercenaries chasing notorious characters when they are found to commit crimes such as robbing or killing people in public. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey also includes the following:

Freedom to make decisions.

Players choose to play any of the countless main missions available. They can wander through Greece wandering in any direction, revealing the mysteries and secrets of this ancient land. However, the decisions players make in this game are solely responsible for their condition while they are playing. In short, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey allows you to experience the world of ancient Greece, which is constantly changing and reacts to every decision that is made.

Players can rewatch the naval fights that take place in this game, just like in the previous series. All players have access to Hellenistic era warships and weapons to fight enemies in the Aegean Sea. The war system represents the rivalry between Sparta and Athens. By participating in these large-scale battles, players can receive help or contracts from mercenaries and prepare to fight in battles.

The game features intense rivalry and therefore brutal fights and murders between the two clans. It’s time for players to show their extraordinary fighting capabilities, skills and tactics. The war depicted here is one of the deadliest wars in the history of human civilization, the Peloponnesian War. At the beginning, soldiers from Sparta and Athens jump on the enemies, killing them in the process. The same intensity of war also occurs in naval combat.

Get ready to witness an entire nation filled with vivid and amazing landscapes and environments. The game depicts Greece at the height of its golden age. The game also features the two flourishing cities of Athens and Sparta in all their glory, allowing players to discover the deeply hidden truths of Greece. Get ready to experience unexpected encounters that will take your breath away as you encounter enemies, friends, and all that.

So, what are you waiting for! Embark on an unforgettable journey through the arid lands of Greece, discovering its mysteries and secrets in the process. The game takes you on the life journey of a Spartan mercenary, who becomes a legendary Greek hero. Players can sail to the farthest point of the Aegean Sea, forming alliances and killing enemies. Along the journey, you will encounter mythical characters, historical figures, and a host of countless characters that will impact your journey throughout your entire journey.

How to Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC button

: Click on the Download Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: minimum system requirements

CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 285 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 46 GB of available hard drive space

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: recommended system requirements

CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 46 GB of available hard drive space

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

Is the game worth getting? Critics hardly rate a game a 9.5 out of 10. If one has to rate Assassin’s Creed, one would rate it an 8 or 9 out of 10. It’s a brilliant and impressive game. The war game mechanics are commendable. If you are a lover of the Assassin’s Creed series, this game will blow your mind.

Can Assassin’s Creed Odyssey be downloaded for free? Ubisoft has stated that the game will be free to download on various platforms such as PC, Xbox One, PS4, etc. If you’re thinking about playing on PC or PS4, you can pre-load it before its release. However, if you intend to play it on Xbox one, you must have the Live Gold subscription to enjoy the free trial of the game.

Does it matter if you choose Alexios or Kassandra? As far as character content goes, Alexios and Kassandra are the same. They exhibit the same characteristics, skills and talents. They also have the same running speed and everything else. So it doesn’t matter if you choose either one.

Does AC: Odyssey have multiplayer? Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is completely a single-player game. There is no way for players to create a team and play together. There is no possibility of cooperation in AC: Odyssey.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.