Battlefield 4 Download Full Game PC For Free

Battlefield 4 is a video game in the first-person shooter category. The developer of this game is EA DICE and the publisher is Electronic Arts. It is a sequel to Battlefield 3 that was released in 2011. It was released in October 2013 for platforms such as PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox 360, and then again in November for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

It received many positive reviews. It was appreciated for features like multiplayer, graphics, and gameplay. It received critical reviews for its short and shallow campaign mode, which has endless glitches and errors in multiplayer. It was a great commercial success and sold more than 7 million editions.

What is the game about?

The game has the head-up display feature, which has two different components, each of which consists of two compact rectangles. The bottom left corner shows a small map and uses a compass for navigation, and a simple target that can be seen above it. The top right shows the notification of killing all players in the game. In that version of the game that is designed for Windows, the top left shows a window for chatting while in multiplayer mode. The small map along with the main game screen features symbols that donate three different types of entities.

How to play

The game has interesting gameplay, which is accompanied by many other features. It can be played in different modes, which is undoubtedly the best part of this game. You can play this game for free on any device. You can also customize the characters according to your own choice.

The weapon customization option is highly recommended in the game. Melee, primary and secondary weapons can be customized with different weapon attachments along with camouflage skins. In most weapons, you can also find a built-in configuration option that can provide you with different firing modes, such as automatic and semi-automatic.

Main features of the game.

All titles in the Battlefield series have been very popular in the gaming market. More than millions of players have played these games. Although some features remain common to all titles in this game series, there are some additional features of Battlefield 4. To learn about the features, read on:

Community Settings Test

This is a feature that allows players to play a different edition of the game and gives DICE more information to improve the original game.

An alternative reality-based game that is expanded and maintained with the help of Battlefield 4 Life. This is a hidden password in Battlelog, the clues were hidden in Battlefield 4 from all the DLC. Completing the Ghost Assignments helped culminate the unlocking of the Ghost weapon in Hanger 21.

This feature can be a good replacement for the previous game’s vehicle disable system. When hit with a complex hit, vehicles can become dysfunctional for a shorter period. The disabling of vehicles will continue until only 10% remain in the health sector.

Players can now climb or jump very high obstacles, simply by tapping the jump option right in front of them.

Players can attempt to redirect an enemy from the front with a melee attack to the rear of attacks that succeed throughout. However, it is important to keep the timing of the process as appropriate as possible.

This is a very new feature offered by the Frostbite engine that allows players to view all people in both single-player and third-player modes. You can also tour the map with the help of a free camera.

This feature gives the squad a different specialization when carrying out squad actions. With the help of upgrade paths, one can select their specialization. The game consists of eleven different paths with three different path kits in which each class has two different paths. There are more than 35 specializations in this game.

This feature allows players to practice different vehicles and weapons in the game. Additionally, players can take a test run of the game’s weapons and vehicles before starting.

Therefore, if you have played all the previous titles of this game, you must try this one as well. Even if you are now new to this game series, you must try this game. You can download and install it on your device. Battlefield 4 is an excellent game if you love combat games.

Battlefield 4: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz, AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows Vista SP2 32-bit (with system update KB971512)

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB AMD Radeon HD 3870 / NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GT or better

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Battlefield 4: recommended system requirements

CPU: AMD six-core CPU, Intel quad-core CPU or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 8 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: 3 GB AMD Radeon HD 7870 / NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

Frequent questions

What platforms can you play this game on? This game can be played on all major platforms like Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, Xbox One, Windows iOS.

Who is the publisher of this game? The game was published by Electronic Arts.

What is the category of this game? This game belongs to the category of first-person shooter games.

