Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Free Download Full Game PC (v1.06)

If you’re looking for a highly polished action-adventure game, Sekiro is just what you need. In this video game you will play as Wolf, a shinobi who will try to take revenge on a clan responsible for kidnapping his master and attacking him. Are you intrigued? Then you will love to know more about it.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Game Download for PC

Name Sekiro Shadows Die Twice Initial release date March 22, 2019 Producer(s) Yuzo Kojima Takahiro Yamamoto Director(s) Hidetaka Miyazaki Kazuhiro Hamatani Awards The Game Award for Game of the Year, The Game Award for Best Action/Adventure Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Microsoft Windows Developers DeSoftware, Inc. Category PC Games >Action,Adventure

What is Sekiro Shadows Die Twice about?

Sekiro is set in a fantastic 16th century reimagining of the Japanese Sengoku period. In the game, a warlord named Isshin Ashina opted for a coup to gain control of a portion of Ashina’s land. At the same time, a shinobi known as Owl adopts an orphan and names him Wolf. Owl then trains his protégé in the ways of shinobi. Two decades pass and Ashina is now on the verge of collapse due to Isshin being ill and the ministry trying to unify Japan approaching.

Desperate to bring relief to his clan, Genichiro, Isshin’s adopted grandson, attempts to find the ‘Divine Heir’ to create an immortal army using the power of the ‘Dragon Inheritance’ in the heir’s blood. Wolf, a Shinobi and personal bodyguard of the Divine Heir known as Kuro fights Genichiro but loses the entire fight, as well as his left hand.

But Wolf survives because he receives Kuro’s blood. Then, a famous sculptor takes him to a temple to recover. After recovering, he sets out on a journey to find Kuro. But that’s not the end of the game. There are many more trials and tribulations regarding Ashina, the mortal and immortal realm, as well as the dragon heritage powers themselves. To know the full story and feel its emotional depth, it is necessary to take the journey with the characters.

How to play

The game is a visual marvel. The graphics are amazing and will help you immerse yourself in the story. As for the gameplay, first of all, there are no lags in the game. It is fluid and you will be able to fully immerse yourself in the game.

You will play from a fantastic third-person point of view. It will allow you to observe your gorgeously rendered surroundings and better find hidden avenues. Please note that there are no character customization options here, so you won’t be able to create your own. Also, note that there is no way to increase your stats or roleplay here. You will have to follow the given story.

Characteristics

A game as fantastic as Sekiro comes with a ton of amazing features that elevate the game from good to extraordinary. Here are some of the best features of the game that you should know about:

Know that once you defeat Isshin, you will be given 3 types of endings to choose from. In the standard ending, you will give Kuro his Dragon Tears. This is called the ending of Immortal Severance, where the powerful Dragon Inheritance is removed and Kuro has to pay with his life for it. The next ending is the end of purification. Here Sekiro saves Kuro but dies in the process.

The last ending is called Dragon’s Homecoming and is achieved by helping the important Divine Child. Kuro dies in this ending, but his spirit comes to live inside the boy.

You will be able to play segments that tell the story of what happened 3 years before the central plot. You’ll learn about new characters like Lady Butterfly and why Owl stabbed Wolf in the back. Here you will understand why Sekiro obtained the inheritance of the dragon.

With this feature you will be able to revive once while fighting strong enemies. This will give you the opportunity to win. Not to mention that the gameplay will be more dynamic because of this. Keep in mind that if you are killed by low level enemies, you will be able to revive multiple times. However, the number of times you can come back to life depends on the number of revive tokens you have.

This bar will fill if you take damage or fail to block an incoming attack. If your stance bar fills up, you can be killed with a single hit. Keep in mind that not only you, but also your enemies will have it. This will help you fight better.

There are 3 skill trees here. These are Samurai, Prosthetic Arm and Shinobi. With this you can build Sekiro however you want.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is a game like no other. This game has it all. Whether you like a good plot, fantasy elements, or cool gameplay, you’ll have it all here. So don’t wait, adventure awaits you in this world.

How to Download Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PC button

: Click on the Download Sekiro Shadows Die Twice PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Sekiro Shadows Die Twice for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 | AMD FX-6300

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64 bit | Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 | AMD Radeon HD 7950

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 11 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD Ryzen 5 1400

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64 bit | Windows 10 64 bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 | AMDRadeon RX 570

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX 11 compatible

FREE DISK SPACE: 25 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

How can you get money in this game? To get the money you will have to defeat your enemies. Keep in mind that defeating your opponents will also increase your experience bar.

Is there a multiplayer option in Sekiro? Know that Sekiro is a completely single-player game. So you won’t be able to play multiplayer here.

Can you teleport in this game? If you can. For that, you need to make use of idols. Keep in mind that using idols will also allow you to respawn and save your game.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.