Far Cry 4 PC Game Download Full Version For Free (v1.10.0 & ALL DLC)

Far Cry 4 is the fourth installment of the Far Cry series. The location where the game takes place is a fictional country called Kyrat. It is a fictional country in parts of the Himalayas. In this game, the main objective of the player is exploration and combat with opposing soldiers and also fight with wild and very dangerous animals.

Far Cry 4 game download for PC

Name Very far away 4 Initial release date November 18, 2014 Series Very far Writers Mark Thompson; Li Kuo; Lucien Soulban Awards BAFTA Games Music Award, The Game Award for Best Shooter Platforms Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Developers Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Toronto, Ubisoft Shanghai Category PC games > Shooter

The plot of the game is that a young Kyrati-American who participates in the movement known as the Golden Road becomes trapped in the civil war. The war is waged by the royal army of Kyrat, which is controlled by King Pagan Min.

About the game

Fast Cry 4 was announced in the year 2014. The game was developed by Ubisoft Montreal. Fast Cry 4 is the successor to the Far Cry 3 series that was released in the year 2012. There are some aspects of the Far Cry 4 game that were inspired by the civil war that occurred in Nepal. The antagonist of this game, ‘King Pagan Min’, was inspired by Ichi the killer and brothers which is a popular Japanese film series.

The notable feature of the game involves the wide range of weapons and competitive multiplayer modes. The game can also be played on the Microsoft Windows platform, which was released in November 2014. Red Storm Entertainment created the Far Cry competitive multiplayer game.

How to play

In Fast Cry 4 games, players must take control of the protagonist Ajay, who is a Kyrati-American. The player can make use of long and short firearms, including shotguns, revolvers, pistols, submachine guns, flamethrowers, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, etc. during the game. The player can also use throwing weapons including Molotov cocktails, fragmentation grenades, and throwing knives to win the game.

The game offers the player the option to protect him from gunfire by trying cover. This version of the game allows the player to kick objects and also hide the corpses of enemy soldiers. There are several methods through which the player can approach the missions present in this game. For example, the player of this game can use stealth to avoid enemies.

Fast Cry 4 game has amazing gameplay as it provides the player, the characters, with digital cameras that help them to locate the target accurately. Isn’t it fantastic?

Players can score high points in this game as they defeat more enemies and complete missions. The game location is divided into two halves, one is North Kyrat and the other is South Kyrat. Players generally start the game from southern Kyrat and are free to explore both the southern and northern regions of the game’s location.

Characteristics

When it comes to adventure shooting games, the key aspect that catches the player’s attention is the game features. Far Cry 4 is a first-person shooter and action game that has amazing features. To find out what those features are, scroll below.

Most shooting games consist of multiplayer gameplay, but this game features something unique known as cooperative multiplayer. This is also called “guns for hire.” This amazing feature of the game offers support for two players at the same time. The multiplayer gameplay feature is separate from that of the overall Far Cry 4 campaign. Interestingly, this feature allows the player to access competitive game modules that have an asymmetrical structure.

The game offers players to play in an open environment that allows them to explore and discover various opportunities during the game. This allows the player to experience the mountains, forests, rivers, etc.

This is a special feature of this game where the player can improve his ratings by completing each mission. Once the player completes the levels, the game offers him to choose between the elephant or the tiger. The tiger upgrade improves the player’s offensive ability and the elephant upgrade improves the player’s defensive ability. This is the role-playing function.

Elements of artificial intelligence

The game features excellent AI work where players can take control of the vehicles and guide the players to achieve their goals. This is simply amazing as the AI ​​is designed in such a way that it helps the players to have more chances of winning the game.

Simply put, the game is a perfect entertainment for gamers. The game received several awards and the notable one is that it was awarded by IGN as the Best Shooting Game. The game has outstanding quality in terms of sound and music system. The game holds the record of selling more than 7 million copies in 2014.

Far Cry 4 – Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD5850 (1GB VRAM)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Far Cry 4: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon R9 290X or better (2GB VRAM)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Frequent questions

Is Far Cry 5 better than the Far Cry 4 series? The Far Cry game series as such is very interesting, but Far Cry 4 seems to be more vibrant with the characters compared to Far Cry 5.

Is the Far Cry game series a non-fiction story? No. Far Cry game 4 is a fictional story that takes place in a fictional place known as Kyrat in the Himalayan region.

Does the character Ajay finally become the king of the Kyrat gambling place? Yes. He becomes the king of the place.

