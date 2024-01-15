Download WWE 2k19 PC Game Free Full Version (v1.04 & ALL DLC)

Games are one of the adventurous ways to spend free time. They are great, mind-blowing exercise and entertainment to spice up your daily routine. If you are a professional gamer, you will have your favorite genre in games. Some of the popular genres include arcade, action, puzzle, adventure, real-time, etc. As far as action video games go, WWE 2K19 is one of the popular fighting video games among gamers.

WWE 2k19 game download for PC

Name WWE 2k19 Initial release date October 5, 2018 Editor 2K Games, 2K Sports Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Series Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Yuke’s, Visual Concepts Category PC Games > Wrestling

What is the WWE 2k19 video game about?

WWE 2k19 was developed by Yuke’s and published by 2K Sports. It is a professional video game that has wrestling as its central theme. The video game was released by the developers in October 2018. The game series is still loved by thousands of gamers around the world. It has both predecessor and successor versions. The game series became an instant sensation upon its release.

The WWE 2k19 game was released for PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox One. If you didn’t know, WWE 2k19 is the 20th game developed in the WWE game series. The game occupies the sixth position under the WWE 2K banner. And it came to the world of video games after the launch of its predecessor, the video game WWE 2k18.

WWE 2k19 will showcase a gigantic roster of famous WWE personalities, including Hall of Famers and legends, along with 205 live favorites. Players of this game can explore the versatile action features that the video game offers.

How to play

Many gameplay improvements were detected in WWE 2k19 compared to the previous version of WWE 2k18. The 2k19 version had a better hit system and comparatively better AI compared to its previous version. The payback system is one of the good gameplay features of WWE 2k19. The payback system is a defensive and multi-level game system, used to increase the speed and spirit of the match between players. In-ring action sequences are enhanced by the payback system.

In terms of animations and visuals, WWE 2k19 comes with better animations and responsiveness compared to the previous version. The game’s frame rate has also been greatly improved. You may notice improved match types in version 2k19. There is a variation of the five-person match type along with the Hell in a Cell match type. There are also notable differences or improvements in money in the bank and steel cage matches.

Characteristics

There are huge improvements in the gameplay and visuals in WWE 2k19, making it the best choice for all WWE game lovers.

WWE 2k19 comes with over 200 superstars from the WWE game. It is very possible that you can live like these superstars in the video game. There are around 200 live Superstars, Hall of Famers and legends, and your favorite WWE and NXT players in the video game. Some of the popular stars include Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Braun Strowman, Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Johnny Gargano, etc. Incredible true? You should try the game to feel and play like the superstars.

Daniel Bryan’s Journey

Players can relive the life and journey of WWE King Daniel Bryan in the WWE 2k19 video game. The game features the ups and downs of his life, from his promotion to his retirement in 2018. His journey is told through many personal vignettes. The game features ‘The Return of Daniel Bryan’, which includes some of his epic fights. You can also explore numerous unlockable characters and scenes that played a vital role in Bryan’s career.

WWE 2k19 Creation Suite

Another great feature of WWE 2k19 is its creation suite. You can see so many improvements and new additions in the 2k19 version. You can also check out the Custom feature to create a personalized Money in the Bank briefcase. The creation suite comes with options like Create a Championship, Create an Arena, and Create a Superstar. And that’s not all. There is more. Explore the game in real time to learn more features.

WWE 2k19 brings the 2K Towers mode in this version. Players can take their WWE Superstars to different towers available in the game. There are around 20 unique towers with new games and new challenges. The modulations or changes in the match and the nature of the player are shown in such a way that the players will be surprised when they play.

There are improvements to the game’s championship system. The number of championship spots in each program has increased from four to six numbers in the 2k19 version. You can see additions of new animations, support for Managers and custom matches, Superstar save profiles, etc. Players can also assign Money in the Bank matches to show schedules and win money in the bank.

WWE 2k19 Season Pass

Players can find numerous new characters in the WWE 2k19 season pass. There are around 50 new moves and exclusive MyPLAYER upgrades in the season pass. Among the 11 new characters, some of the popular characters include Lacy Evans, Dakota Kai, War Raiders, Bobby Lashley, Lio Rush, etc.

Players who love wrestling will love this game. The game comes with realistic fighting actions. This professional video game garnered positive and favorable reviews immediately after its release. It was even nominated for multiple game awards in different countries. The MyCareer mode of the WWE 2k19 video game is one of its greatest advantages.

How to Download WWE 2k19 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Click on the Download WWE 2k19 for PC button

Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Download and install the file and then you can install the game

With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy WWE 2k19 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

WWE 2k19 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 670 / Radeon HD 7850

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

WWE 2k19 – Recommended system requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 / AMD FX-8350

CPU SPEED: information

RAM: 8GB

OS: 64-bit: Windows® 7, Windows® 8 (8.1) or Windows® 10 (latest updates)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GPU GeForce GTX 970 / AMD GPU Radeon R9 290X

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

On what platforms or devices is the WWE 2k19 video game compatible? The WWE 2k19 video game is compatible with PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

What is the next version of the WWE 2k19 video game? WWE 2k20 is the next version of the WWE 2K 19 game.

What is the popular new feature of WWE 2k19 game? The ‘The Return of Daniel Bryan’ part is one of the interesting features of the WWE 2k19 game.

