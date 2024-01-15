Hearts of Iron IV Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.12.14 & ALL DLC)

Development studio Paradox came up with a grand strategy war game titled Hearts of Iron IV in 2016. The game was published worldwide by paradox Interactive. Hearts of Iron IV is the fourth installment in the Hearts of Iron IV series, the largest to date. Like its previous successors, this game also revolves around the world situation during World War II. It dates back to the era of the 1930s, allowing players to lead their nations in war to victory or defeat.

The game was a commercial success. Players and critics enjoy playing the game thoroughly. Within 14 days of its release, the game sold more than 200,000 copies worldwide. Hearts of Iron IV is, therefore, the best-selling installment of the entire series. The game is mainly praised for its vivid depiction of wartime. The massive destruction, death of people, intense combats and vivid graphics are surely praiseworthy. The developers have also carefully designed its gameplay.

The game successfully brings to light the gruesome all-consuming war and politics that ruled the world.

Hearts of Iron IV game download for PC

Name Hearts of Iron IV
Initial release date June 6, 2016
Engine Clausewitz engine
Developer Paradox Development Studio
Platforms Linux, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS
Designers Johan Andersson, Dan Lind
Genres Strategy video game, Strategy game, Computer wargame, Simulation

What is Hearts of Iron IV about?

By now you should know that the game is about World War II. Going back to the era of the 1930s, the game offers vivid glimpses of how dire the situation was in those days. Players can feel the intense pain and tension that people went through. The game has been skillfully developed, taking care of every aspect.

In this game, nations are divided into provinces. The game features armies from all provinces. Additionally, there are warships, warplanes and weapons to fight in oceans, air and land. Players use technology and research to improve their equipment and gain a superior advantage in the game. To know more, read its interesting gameplay below.

How to play

Hearts of Iron IV is a great strategic action-adventure video game that revolves around the era of the First World War. The player can control any nation at the beginning. As the game progresses, the player has to form alliances, negotiate, build weapons, research, create factions among other nations, and apply a lot of brain to stay in the game. Every nation has naval forces, military forces and air forces. The player can train the army, customize it and assign positions to the army. The player must acquire enough manpower to lead the war.

The game introduces a national focus system. This has made no event a mandatory round for players to complete. As we already said, the game represents several countries. Every country has a focus tree that has several natural focuses. These special focuses help players trigger events or implement certain effects. Some approaches may grant bonuses to players, such as more research time or implementation of advanced technology or additional factories, etc.

Some offer tangible bonuses, while others offer abstract upgrades and benefits. If you have obtained a focus, you have to use it correctly. Players can only obtain one focus at a time and must be completed over time. Additionally, players need some political support or assistance to make it work. When you are a beginner, only some countries like Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, and the United States will have unique approaches that can give you powers. Subsequent victories in various matches and leveling up in the game will help you unlock other countries and use their approaches.

Players can feel the atmosphere of world tension while playing the game. The developers have also managed to instill the feeling of fear and tension in the minds of the players. It unnaturally describes how the cold war prevailed between nations and how the world felt during those times.

Features of Hearts of Iron IV

Players are excited when it comes to experiencing the advanced technology system that the developers have incorporated into Hearts of Iron IV. All the great powers have been vividly portrayed. Players can develop tanks, majestic planes, etc. investigating them thoroughly and forming an army team. Read below to know more about the features of Hearts of Iron IV.

As the title suggests, the game is about World War II. No matter where you look, there is war everywhere on sea, land and air. Not even the hearts and minds of people are free from war.

Authentic real-time war simulation

This is an action and adventure simulation video game. It’s intense and real. The simulation has been handled skillfully. Players can use planes, tanks, ships, guns, and other destructive items of mass destruction to kill enemies.

Take control of any nation.

Once you are in control of a large army and have enough dangerous weapons, you can acquire any nation in the world. You can take control of any of the large nations fighting for victory or rule a small country, trying to weather the storm.

The game represents the change of seasons, terrain and climate. The destructions and bloodshed have been depicted very well in the game. Every detail makes it look real. Players can experience the intense atmosphere during the World War II era through this game.

Negotiate or force your will

The game also has parts of politics and negotiation sessions, something that was widely practiced among nations during those days. Players can also engage in trade activities, appoint ministers to various parties and form factions, and do other diplomatic things.

The game is about fighting and winning. Players can enjoy the game in single-player mode or cooperative multiplayer mode. The latter allows up to 32 players to join and play together.

The strategic, action-adventure video game Hearts of Iron IV allows players to control any nation of their choice, as long as they win it during the war. Experience the most conflictive time of war in human history through Hearts of Iron IV. The game is extremely realistic and realistic. There is no part you would get bored of playing. From the center of the battlefield, you can command and guide your nation during the war to suggest victory or loss. You can wage war, fight, negotiate and all that.

Players have the power to make changes to the game at any time. It all depends on your performance skills. So are you ready to show your military skills and tactics? Are you willing to alleviate the history of humanity or are you going to change it in your own way? Start with Hearts of Iron IV and experience an unforgettable gaming experience.

Hearts of Iron IV – Minimum System Requirements

Windows 7 64-bit or newer

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q9400 @ 2.66 GHz / AMD Athlon II X4 650 @ 3.20 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 5850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX470 with 1 GB VRAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: Direct X compatible sound card.

Additional Notes: Mouse and keyboard required. / Latest WHQL drivers available from both manufacturers / Internet or LAN connection for multiplayer, up to 32 other players in multiplayer mode.

Hearts of Iron IV: recommended system requirements

Windows 7 64-bit or newer

Processor: Intel Core i5 750 @ 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.20 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: ATI Radeon HD 6950 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX570 with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX: version 9.0c

Storage: 2 GB available space

Sound card: Direct X compatible sound card.

Additional Notes: Mouse and keyboard required. / Latest WHQL drivers available from both manufacturers. / Internet or LAN connection for multiplayer, up to 32 more players in multiplayer mode.

Frequent questions

Is Hearts of Iron IV worth it? If you love strategy video games that include modern and wartime warfare, Hearts of Iron IV would be a good opportunity. The game is especially interesting when played in cooperative multiplayer mode. The game has a lot of content to offer. It allows you to experiment with various types of weapons and use them strategically to defeat enemies. Overall, it’s worth it.

Is Hearts of Iron free? Yes, Hearts of Iron IV is completely free. You can get the game now and download it at any time.

Does Hearts of Iron IV have single-player and multiplayer? Yes, the game offers players both single-player and cooperative multiplayer.

