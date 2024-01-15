Battlefield Bad Company 2 PC Game Download Full Version Free

Battlefield Bad Company is a shooting video game developed by a Swedish company. This game belongs to the series of battleground games. The game was initially released on December 16, 2020, worldwide. The Kindle version of this game was released in the year 2012.

Battlefield Bad Company 2 Game Download for PC

Name Battlefield Bad Company 2 Initial release date March 2, 2010 Engine Freezing Awards BAFTA Games Award for Achievement in Audio Editor electronic arts Platforms PlayStation 3, iOS, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 Developers DICE, Coldwood Interactive AB Category PC Games > Shooting

This game is based on squad level shooting game which is a contemporary model. The Modern Warfare setting is present in this game. On top of that, the game has a single-player campaign that allows you to retake the place of protagonist Preston Marlowe.

About the game

These are mind-blowing shooting games that can surprise the player. This game consists of contemporary mode setting. The game offers the player five different configuration modes that provide a varied collection of equipment, locations, aircraft, vehicles, etc.

The game offers the player to shoot from the hip using various techniques like reflex sights, telescopic sights, iron sights, etc., which gives them a precise and clear shot to shoot at the opponents.

How to Play

Bad Company 2 games allow the player to control vehicles like APC, helicopters, ATC, tanks, etc. Players in this game can also run, rest, and jump while shooting. This game is a single person shooting game with modern features available to the player.

The player is supposed to destroy large buildings with the use of bullets, explosives and much more. The game is fantastic if you love shooting video games. The game looks realistic when it comes to destroying buildings. The graphic quality is so good that the player is visually entertained.

Players while playing this game can carry a pistol or two main weapons, especially in a multiplayer game, in addition to the weapons they have by default. Players can also use various weapons in this game, such as grenades. This version of the game is specifically designed to destroy a large environment.

When a player is seriously injured, they will be able to see blood stains in the corner of the screen, indicating that they are injured. This is how a player will know if he needs medical help while playing. The player must avoid and prevent getting hurt to maintain health and win this game.

Characteristics

Features are the true essence of any game and when it comes to Battlefield Bad Company, the developers have given the game some of the best and most user-friendly features. Let’s take a look!

The single player feature of this game is completely story based and makes it interesting for the players. This option stimulates the design and style of war. Although the game is controlled by artificial intelligence, the player’s allies never die, which is a wonderful feature of this game.

Players are supposed to conquer the flags, capture them, and have control over them to retain power. This game feature is a classic way to represent the gameplay of battlefield versions.

This option allows the player to perform a task in which four players can help earn points and capture the location. This is done with the help of a map. It features a unique option which is a new lighting mode where the player can see the time of day, whether day or night, as well as purchase new vehicles.

This feature helps the player to defend himself and chase down attackers. The shooting game is about protecting yourself from opponents’ attacks. Tickets that are lost in the game can be revived through this by letting your teammates back in.

Squad Deathmatch features more than four squads where they fight against each other. Fifty kills per squad will help the player win the game. This is an interesting option that helps the player to win easily.

This feature is somewhat similar to the urgent feature. Here two players attack each other. He who preserves health and sustains it ultimately wins the game. In this round, the player has two M-Com stations.

This game may be of interest to hardcore game lovers as it is very intense with its shooting and building destruction. The game uses an option called “health regeneration” that players can use to increase lost energy and continue the game. This game is absolutely fun to play.

How to Download Battlefield Bad Company 2 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC

: Click on the button Download Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Battlefield Bad Company 2 for PC for free

Battlefield Bad Company 2 – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Core 2 Duo @ 2.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB video card (GeForce 7800 GT / ATI X1900)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Battlefield Bad Company 2 – Recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core 2 Quad or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows Vista or Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB video card (GeForce GTX 260/ ATI Radeon 4870)

PIXEL SHADER: 4.0

VERTEX SHADER: 4.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

Frequent questions

How many levels does Battlefield Bad Company 2 have? The game consists of thirteen levels in total with three stages of the game which are easy, normal and hard levels.

Does Battlefield Bad Company have a good campaign? The game has a wonderful but competitive campaign that is largely competent.

Is the Battlefield Bad Company game online or offline? This game is only available offline and cannot be played online.

