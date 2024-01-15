Visage Free PC Game Download Full Version (v3.04)

Visage is a psychological thriller game that is scary and entertaining. This is a mystery game that players can play from a first-person perspective. Visage was developed and published by Sad Square Studios. Players can access this game through Playstation4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Series X and Series S.

Visage game download for PC

If you are someone who loves horror games, then you must try Visage. Players will take control of the protagonist of this game, who will explore the haunted house. The game is quite exciting and has a great story.

What is the game about?

The game is about the story of the protagonist named Dwayne Anderson, who killed his wife and children before committing suicide. After his death, he woke up in a dark, haunted house where he could hear the voice of his neighbor.

The game involves exploring dark rooms that are quite scary and exciting at the same time. The protagonist experiences multiple paranormal incidents inside the house and will have to explore the reason behind them.

How to Play

This game has a similar setup as the spiritual predecessor video game. If you’ve tried playing the spiritual predecessor, Visage will entertain you. The story of this game takes place in the year 1980, where the player will assume the role of Dwayne.

The protagonist will be trapped inside a haunted house and the player’s role is to save him and find a way to escape from that house.

Game features

Visage is a psychological game with many suspense elements. There are several features, some of the notable features are mentioned below:

The game has several twists and turns that keep players interested at all times. During the game, the opponent creates various paranormal events that are mysterious. Players will have to solve these mysteries to advance to the next level. This is one of the interesting features of this game.

Players can make use of multiple resources to escape from that haunted place. For example, they can use candles, light bulbs, and lighters at home to get out of the darkness. In times of danger, players can consume pills to protect themselves from getting sick. The only way to escape from the haunted place is to use the things available in that house.

Players can play this game in a semi-open world. This will help them explore various opportunities to escape from the dark room. Players have the opportunity to explore and discover the truth behind these paranormal events.

Regardless of any video game, music and sound system play a vital role in making the game a huge success. Visage, being a horror game, has also justified the sound system by adding a feather to the lid. The overall gameplay is exciting and the music settings can be adjusted as per the requirements of the players.

Visage is a great suspense game for those who enjoy the horror genre. The game can be easily accessed through any platform and is known for its easy navigation. The unique aspect of Visage is the exploration and solving of mysteries. Try it, you won’t be disappointed.

Visage: minimum system requirements

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i3 or AMD Ryzen™ 3

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 950 or AMD Radeon™ R7 370

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 10 GB available space

Visage – Recommended system requirement

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8, 8.1, 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 or AMD Ryzen™ 5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480

DirectX: version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Frequent questions

What type of game is Visage? Visage is a psychological horror game.

Who developed Visage? Visage was developed and published by Sad Square Studios.

What are the different types of game modes in Visage? Visage can only be played in single player mode.

