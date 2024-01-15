Evil West Free PC Game Download Full Version (v1.0.5 & ALL DLC)

Become the Evil West superhero. This video game will give you total entertainment. If you like action games, try Evil West Free. When darkness approaches, the hero must rise and defeat evil. That’s what you’ll do in Evil West.

Experience the dark era when America was consumed by the evil frontier. It’s a fight between good and evil, and you must help the United States rise again and save everyone from the vampire threat. Can you fight the bloodthirsty monsters? Demonstrate your legacy in this video game and participate in non-stop battles.

Evil West Game Download for PC

Name Bad West Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Developer flying wild pig Editor Focused entertainment Engine unreal engine 4 Genders Third-person shooter, Role-playing game, Action-adventure game, Fighting game, Adventure Category PC Games >Fighting

About Bad West

On November 22, 2022, Evil West premiered. Flying Wild Hog developed this game, which was published by Focus Entertainment. It is a cooperative game; You must defeat all enemies to survive in the game. In Evil West, a shooting game, you can get a chance to show your shooting skills. Get ready to take down some of the deadliest vampires.

Your task will be to fight the monsters. As the US is invaded by hordes of supernatural creatures, take a stand and play the role of one of the leading vampire hunting institutes.

How to play “Evil West”

The battle has begun; He takes the gun and shoots all the vampires you see. Evil West is a shooting game. It is played from a third-person perspective. In combat, you must unleash hell with your weapons. You can use explosive weapons to kill the vampires. The levels will get more difficult as you continue playing.

Keep moving from one level to another – this revealed the mystery of monster slaying. You can design your play style to be able to fight supernatural beings.

Glory and fame can be all yours if you can become the superhero of the Wild West. The main task is to successfully eradicate the vampire and take the trophy home.

Wild West Features

This shooting game will teach you how to solve real challenges. Experience the action scenes of this game one by one. You can read about some of the features, which are mentioned below. Take a look at all of them:

Enjoy the realistic scenes of this game. You will want to be on your battlefield and shoot the monsters. Enjoy the hyper-realistic 3D visual effects of this game.

The Evil West will provide you with many weapons and tools that can help you on your quest. Take advantage of them and keep upgrading so that you can perform better and kill the monsters when the time comes.

Save America: The Evil West is based on a story-driven campaign. You will participate in a mission to save the country from the hands of vampires. Explore the open world and fight monsters.

Lost myths and legends will be represented in this game. Explore this mythical world of the Evil West and learn more about parallel universes.

Enjoy playing with friends. If you don’t want to fight as a lone hunter in Evil West, you can find your friends and team up against evil. Shoot the bloodthirsty monsters one by one and have a lot of fun with your friends in this multiplayer mode.

Explore, kill, shoot and become the best vampire hunter. This game will teach you some good shooting skills and take you to the amazing apocalyptic kingdom of Evil West. Face the monsters and kill them all. This essay also explains some of the best features and gameplay of Evil West.

How to Download Evil West PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Evil West PC button

: Click on the Download Evil West PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Evil West PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Evil West: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K (3.3 GHz) / AMD FX-6300 X6 (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: 4 GB VRAM, GeForce GTX 750 Ti / Radeon RX 460

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: 30 FPS, 1920×1080 on medium

Evil West: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-10505 (3.2 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.2 GHz)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 590

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: 60 FPS, 1920×1080 on Epic

Frequent questions

Does Evil West have sequels? No, Evil West does not have sequels.

How many languages ​​are supported in this game? Evil West supports 12 languages.

Can I use split screen mode? No, a split screen feature is added in Evil West.

