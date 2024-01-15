Super Chopper Download Free PC Game Full Version

Super Chopper Download is a high-octane military attack helicopter simulation game that takes players on a journey through a variety of life and death scenarios. Players will be placed in the cockpit of a powerful helicopter, equipped with an arsenal of weapons, speed and superior maneuverability, whose task will be to shoot down enemy tanks, helicopters and missile platforms.

Name super helicopter Initial release date Platforms Developer Webfoot Technologies, Webfoot Editor Ziggurat Mode single player Genders Category PC Games >Simulation

What is the game about?

This game provides a golden opportunity to experience what it feels like to fly a military attack helicopter. Players have five different game scenarios to choose from and an arsenal of weapons at their disposal to survive. With these resources, they can defeat enemies, attack them, fly helicopters, and aim missiles.

Players get various tasks in this game. For example, you may be tasked with rescuing stranded soldiers, putting out fires with water cannons, or escorting VIP convoys. Players must be ready to jump into the fight at any time.

How to Play

Super Chopper” offers intense, fast-paced gameplay where players take on the role of a military attack helicopter pilot. The game features five different environments, including red rock canyons, grassy plains, jungles, snowy mountains, and desolate deserts, each offering unique challenges and obstacles. Players must keep their eyes up and their finger on the trigger, using homing missiles to take down enemy air support, bombarding armored ground targets, or unleashing a burst of machine gun fire.

With over 50 intense missions spread across five diverse environments, including snowy mountains, red rock canyons, jungles, grassy plains and desolate deserts, Super Chopper offers a wealth of exciting gameplay opportunities. Design your maps, choose the type of mission and place objectives and enemies in challenging configurations – share your creations with friends and test each other’s skills.

Super Helicopter Features

Are you interested in knowing some of the features of this video game? We’ve got you covered. Read below for more information.

Intuitive flight controls

This game features an intuitive and easy-to-use control system, making it easy for players to immerse themselves in the action without any prior experience. The learn-and-play nature of the game ensures that players can quickly familiarize themselves with the controls and begin flying the helicopter, engaging in intense and exciting missions.

Flexible Weapon System: Airborne Arsenal

Super Chopper is equipped with a versatile and flexible weapons system that allows players to quickly and easily switch between four different types of weapons: a rapid-fire machine gun, a standard machine gun, bombs and missiles.

In this game, players embark on a journey through five different environments, each with their own unique features and challenges. From rugged red rock canyons to lush grassy plains, dense jungle, desolate desert, and treacherous snow-capped mountains, players will experience a variety of different weather conditions and topographies.

Super Chopper presents players with a variety of different mission types, each with its own set of objectives and challenges. Players will have to master five different mission types, including combat, stealth, fire patrol, rescue and escort.

Super Chopper offers players an exciting and challenging experience, with its wide range of environments, mission types and weapons. Whether players fight enemy forces, rescue stranded soldiers, or put out fires, Super Chopper offers a unique and exciting gaming experience. With intuitive controls and a variety of weapons at your disposal, Super Chopper is the ultimate military attack helicopter simulator.

How to Download Super Chopper PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Super Chopper PC button

: Click on the Download Super Chopper PC button Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Super Chopper PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Super Chopper: minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 or later

Processor: 2.0 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL compatible graphics device

Storage: 500 MB available space

Super Chopper – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.0 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL compatible graphics device

Storage: 500 MB available space

Frequent questions

What genres does the game belong to? The game belongs to the simulation and shooting genre.

Who developed this game? This game was developed by Webfoot Technologies, Webfoot.

What platforms is the game compatible with? The game is compatible with Microsoft Windows.

