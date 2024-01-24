Be careful when sending photos in original quality





Users will give away their location without knowing

WhatsApp is an application that not only serves to chat with our contacts, but is also used share images What we do every day, our work or studies. However, sending photos in original quality without knowing can be a problem for our privacy.

by infobay

This is not a direct problem with Meta AppRather it has more to do with the internal data that an image stores when it is taken with a cell phone and that is retained despite sharing it with other people.

Original quality images hide the danger

WhatsApp to include feature of sending images in HD quality in 2023 Which is a great tool for those who need to preserve high resolution photos to send or share on social networks.

However, some users continue to use a method that allows sharing photos in original quality. This method involves sending images as documents, avoiding compression performed by the application to optimize data usage., But there’s a high price to pay: privacy.

When you send a photo as a document, the metadata associated with it is shared, including EXIF ​​tags, which store detailed information such as device model, camera settings, date and, most dangerously, Stores the geographic coordinates of where the photo was. taken. Photo.

How to disable location in WhatsApp photos

Given this risk, which may go unnoticed, it is important that users take measures to protect their privacy. The solution lies in the phone’s camera settings.

So we present step by step to disable location information in photos shared via WhatsApp:

1. Access device settings.

2. Find the Apps section.

3. Enter system application settings.

4. Select camera options.

5. Within the camera settings, look for the option to activate and deactivate the Save Location Information function.

