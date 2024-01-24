Atlético San Luis Vs. Tigers Today Live. online matches liga mx 2024

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 49 Views

for the progress of day 4 of the tournament termination of Liga MXHe atlético de san luis Will look to continue his good momentum while getting off to a good start in the tournament UANL Tigers in the match taking place in the stadium alphonso lastrasTonight.

atlético de san luisUnder the leadership of Brazilian coach gustavo lealPresently, comes to the meeting with a good start ranks third in the ranking with six pointsAfter defeating Mazatlán FC on tour and Pumas at home.

On the other hand, those who are guided by Robert Dante Siboldi are situated fifth place from the general table with six unitsThis after the confrontation against them Lion and against Chivas Raidas del Guadalajara.

latest results

atlético de san luis

  • Atlético de San Luis 3 – 1 Pumas second day
  • Atlético de San Luis 1 – 0 Mazatlán | day 1
  • Atlético de San Luis 2 – 0 America | Semifinal second leg
  • America 5 – 0 Atlético de San Luis | Semifinal first leg
  • Atlético de San Luis 1 – 1 Monterrey quarterfinal round

UANL Tigers

  • Tigres 1 – 0 Guadalajara | second day
  • Tiger 2 – 1 Leo day 1
  • America 3 – 0 Tigres | last second step
  • America 1 – 1 Tigres | last first step
  • Tigers 1 – 1 Pumas | Semifinal second leg

possible alignment

  1. atlético de san luis

  1. andres sanchez
  2. julio rodriguez
  3. jordan silva
  4. ricardo chavez
  5. juan sanabria
  6. Matthew Klimowicz
  7. rodrigo dorado
  8. javier guemez
  9. Sebastian Salles-Lamonge
  10. leonardo bonatini
  11. vitinho

UANL Tigers

  1. carlos rodriguez
  2. Samir Caetano
  3. jesus angulo
  4. rafael carioca
  5. Fernando Gorrirán
  6. juan bruneta
  7. diego lanez
  8. sebastian cordova
  9. Guido Pizarro
  10. luis quinones
  11. andre pierre gignac

Forecast:

as mentioned #rushbet These results will be

  • Atlético de San Luis: +225
  • tie: +235
  • UANL Tigers: +112

Target:

What time does Tigres play?

  • Date: 24 January 2024
  • Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)
  • Headquarters: Alfonso Lastras

Where to watch Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis?

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

San Mamés, cursed in the cup for Barcelona

Jan 24, 2024, 6:34 pm ET San Mamés was once again a nightmare for Barcelona, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved