Atlético San Luis Vs. Tigers Today Live. online matches liga mx 2024

for the progress of day 4 of the tournament termination of Liga MXHe atlético de san luis Will look to continue his good momentum while getting off to a good start in the tournament UANL Tigers in the match taking place in the stadium alphonso lastrasTonight.

atlético de san luisUnder the leadership of Brazilian coach gustavo lealPresently, comes to the meeting with a good start ranks third in the ranking with six pointsAfter defeating Mazatlán FC on tour and Pumas at home.

On the other hand, those who are guided by Robert Dante Siboldi are situated fifth place from the general table with six unitsThis after the confrontation against them Lion and against Chivas Raidas del Guadalajara.

latest results

atlético de san luis

Atlético de San Luis 3 – 1 Pumas second day

Atlético de San Luis 1 – 0 Mazatlán | day 1

Atlético de San Luis 2 – 0 America | Semifinal second leg

America 5 – 0 Atlético de San Luis | Semifinal first leg

Atlético de San Luis 1 – 1 Monterrey quarterfinal round

UANL Tigers

Tigres 1 – 0 Guadalajara | second day

Tiger 2 – 1 Leo day 1

America 3 – 0 Tigres | last second step

America 1 – 1 Tigres | last first step

Tigers 1 – 1 Pumas | Semifinal second leg

possible alignment

atlético de san luis

andres sanchez julio rodriguez jordan silva ricardo chavez juan sanabria Matthew Klimowicz rodrigo dorado javier guemez Sebastian Salles-Lamonge leonardo bonatini vitinho

UANL Tigers

carlos rodriguez Samir Caetano jesus angulo rafael carioca Fernando Gorrirán juan bruneta diego lanez sebastian cordova Guido Pizarro luis quinones andre pierre gignac

Forecast:

as mentioned #rushbet These results will be

Atlético de San Luis: +225

+225 tie: +235

+235 UANL Tigers: +112

Target:

What time does Tigres play?

Date: 24 January 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Headquarters: Alfonso Lastras

Where to watch Tigres vs Atlético de San Luis?