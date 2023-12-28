Angelina Jolie’s favorite bag is from this French brand

Known for her impeccable style sense, Angelina Jolie continues to fascinate the fashion world. This time, it’s with a bag from Saint Laurent that she can no longer live without.

Brown hair with golden highlights, deep blue eyes, slender figure and luscious mouth, leave no doubt: this is indeed Angelina Jolie. Actress, director, screenwriter, producer, model, writer, entrepreneur, committed woman and mother, there are many hats that the latter has worn. And, she adds a string to her bow by establishing herself as an it-girl. If on the red carpet she does not hesitate to challenge glamor with sexy but chic outfits, for her off-duty looks she becomes a queen of beauty. A fan of the all-black look as well as pantsuits, like most women, she never goes out without her handbag, and it seems it’s a trendy model that has won her heart: the Eyecare model by Saint Laurent. .

How to Wear the Saint Laurent Eyecare Bag Like Angelina Jolie?

If Angelina Jolie had to have only one handbag in her wardrobe, it would definitely be Saint Laurent’s Eyecare model. The XXL version and a maxi quilted bag decorated with the logo of the French house in gold, which the actress chose for her part in black. To wear it, she usually styles it in a monochrome look of the same color, which includes a satin maxi dress, leather ankle boots, and a long coat. In summer, she opts for lightness by combining them with wide-leg pants, a crop top or a white T-shirt underneath and a pair of sandals. For her latest look, worn on Dec. 27, the Atelier Jolie founder chose tailored pants with a fitted top, leather ankle boots and a long fitted coat with a lapel collar. See this look in pictures.

