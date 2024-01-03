Bella Hadid is reportedly launching her own beauty brand

After her Kin Euphorix drinks, Bella Hadid is launching her own cosmetics brand with Ulta Beauty. While waiting to learn more, Numéro takes a look at all of the Hadid family’s brands, from Gigi’s Guest in Residence cashmere sweater to Mohammed’s Caviar and Anwar’s Shaheed unisex jewellery.



Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid in New York in 2019. Photo by Gotham/GC Images

The Hadid Family’s Discreet Empire more discretionary than necessary kardashian-jenner, the Hadid family also set out to strike the iron of infamy while it was still hot. After becoming famous in 2012 thanks to season 3 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Yolanda Hadid ensured the success of her daughters Gigi and Bella in the world of fashion. Today, she is one of the most sought-after and highest-paid models in the world, performing in fashion shows for major fashion houses, magazine covers, and landing coveted muse contracts. Recently, two top models have taken up entrepreneurial careers like their father and brother. Of family enthusiasmBella’s Non-Alcoholic Drinks, guest in residenceFrom Gigi’s cashmere brand, Mohammed & Shaheed’s caviar, through Anwar’s unisex jewellery, discover these essential brands.



Kin Euphorics, Bella Hadid’s brand of adaptogenic herbal drinks ©Kinephorics

Bella Hadid, Kin Euphorix Drink and the Beauty Brand of the Future With her chiseled features, her confident walk and her mysterious gaze, Bella Hadid quickly became one of the models most admired by fashion houses as well as the public for her looks. Off duty According to his choice for the 2000s. After becoming the muse of Dior Beauty, Versace, Jean Paul Gaultier or Fendi, Bella Hadid collaborates with the American label Chrome Hearts and presents her own collection of jeans, T-shirts and sunglasses. In 2019, while working 17-hour days at a stretch, followed by evenings and social events, while suffering from Lyme disease — and then on the verge of burn-out — Bella Hadid discovered what euphorics are: adaptogens, these plants. Is a sparkling drink rich in. and mushrooms that help the body adapt to stress. After winning, the American model contacted the brand’s founder Jane Bachelor and soon became her partner. Today, Bella Hadid has definitely given up alcohol and swears by her healthy drinks, offered only in psychedelic-colored cans. Absent from the catwalk since the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2023 show in October 2022, bella hadid About to launch a new brand in the world of beauty. As The Zoe Report explains, after Top Model published yesterday Instagram Photos taken at headquartersupside down beauty In Chicago (a US distributor), the Eyewitness Beauty Podcast revealed several filings in the name of Bella Hadid, all in cosmetics.



Guest in residence, Gigi Hadid’s cashmere brand. @guestinresidence

Gigi Hadid and Guest in Residence Cashmere Sweater With her dewy face and athletic physique, Gigi Hadid embodies another vision of contemporary beauty. Gigi Hadid, who posed for the American brand Guess at the age of 5, became the queen of the catwalk in 2014 after posing for the CR fashion book, Carine Roitfeld’s magazine. Muse of French houses Balmain and Chanel as well as Tom Ford and Prada, she signed a collaboration with American label Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy x Gigi, in 2016. Since becoming the mother of a little girl born from a relationship with One Direction singer Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has been more discreet on the catwalk and has joined reality TV shows as a co-host. next in fashion, a stylist competition airing on Netflix. In the midst of a particularly cool summer of 2022, Gigi Hadid revealed her new project via Instagram for the start of the school year. Specializing in cashmere, the Guest in Residence brand, of which she is the founder and creative director, will be officially unveiled on September 7, 2022.



Caviar Hadid, the caviar brand of Mohammed Hadid @mohamedhadid

Mohammed Hadid and Caviar Hadid Caviar A former athlete and renowned real estate developer, Mohamed Hadid is also famous for her luxury hotels and mansions in Los Angeles. In 2021, the Palestinian-born American-Jordanian entrepreneur officially launched the first celebrity caviar brand, simply called Hadid Caviar. Already a partner of chef Joël Robuchon in Paris and Dubai, the amfAR Gala in Cannes and Harrods department store in London, Hadid Caviar is making a notable entry into France with La Maison du Caviar restaurant opening in early summer 2022. In addition, until October 31, the Golden Triangle Institute (located at 21, rue Quentin-Bouchart, Paris VIII), is offering for sale the Caviar Hadid Collector’s Box, decorated with a painting by Mohamed Hadid.



Shaheede, Anwar Hadid’s unisex jewelery brand