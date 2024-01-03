super bowl 2024 live

everything is ready for Super Bowl LVIII Which will be played this Sunday 11th February when san francisco 49ers face kansas city chiefs, who will be playing in their fourth final in the last five years; They will also defend their crown, as they are the current champions NFL.

The most important American football competition will be played for the first time in Las Vegas, where 49ers they will take their revenge patrick mahomes And the company, after losing to Super Bowl LIVbefore them.

Las Vegas Raiders Stadium, better known as Allegiant Stadium This will be the place where the residences will be Super Bowl LVIII And this Chiefs They will seek the fourth ring in their history, while the 49ers look to break a 28-year title drought.



Chiefs fans want to see their team clinch another title) Julio Cortez/AP/LaPresse

How do teams arrive?



At the national conference, san francisco 49ers They were the best team in their region, although they suffered defeats against their respective rivals in the playoffs, as they lost in the divisional round. green Bay Packers.

In the championship game they had to overcome the Detroit Lions who were on the verge of making their first Super Bowl appearance in their history, however, they lost 34–31.

Chiefs They were not the best team in the American Conference, finishing in third place with an 11–6 record.

team of patrick mahomes In the playoffs they defeated the Miami Dolphins 26–7. They then defeated the Buffalo Bills in style 27–24, and in the conference finals they defeated the Baltimore Ravens 17–10.

When and what time is Super Bowl LVIII played?



Supper bowl LVIII It will take place on Sunday, February 11 at 6:40 pm ET.

Who will sing at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?



NFL and Apple Music Confirmed that Usher will be in charge of animating the halftime show Super Bowl LVIII between San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs At Allegiant Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs live minute by minute

