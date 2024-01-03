bella porch birthday

background

Bella Poarch was born on February 9, 1997, in the Philippines to Filipino biological parents. His grandmother lived in the slums until he was three years old, when he was adopted. His adoptive father is a white American with military experience, while his adoptive mother is Filipino. She claims that she and her adopted brother were abused from the time she was a child until she was admitted. When she was 13, her family moved to San Francisco to live with her aunt for a few months before moving to Texas due to her father needing bypass surgery. She claims to have suffered physical abuse, but still struggled with psychological abuse from her father at home. When she turned 18, she enlisted in the United States Navy.

Porch started her TikTok account in April 2020 and rose to stardom, gaining over 40 million fans in less than eight months. He uploaded various videos, but his biggest hit was the video for Millie B’s viral song ‘Sof Aspin Send’.

The zoomed-in video of her rhythmically jumping and lip-syncing to the tune went viral, becoming one of TikTok’s most popular videos to date. A few months after joining TikTok, he started a YouTube and Twitter account to capitalize on his fame. Porch’s rising popularity peaked in December 2020. He reportedly garnered interest from two major professional eSports teams. 100 Thieves and FaZe Clan expressed interest in hiring him as a content creator under their respective brands.

Porch was punished for wearing a tattoo resembling a rising sun flag in his video. She apologized in September 2020 and said she would take care of it immediately. In 2020, he released RIPNDIP x Paca Collaboration, a limited edition clothing line.

Due to the increase in hate crimes against Asian-Americans, Porch has publicly declared his support for the fight against anti-Asian racism. He talked about the matter and delivered the message in a video posted on TikTok on March 19, 2021. He also spoke to “Vogue” about his experiences as an Asian child in the United States. After immigrating to the United States from the Philippines, she was “treated differently” and “randomly attacked.”

Porch secured a record deal with Warner Records in May 2021 and released his first song. “Billboard” described the accompanying music video as “a daring, darkly humorous piece of new-school pop”. It was created in collaboration with producer-songwriter Daniel Virgil Maisonneuve, better known as Sub Urban.

Other notable internet personalities featured in the video include Valkyrie, Mia Khalifa, Bretman Rock, and JHC. In an episode of the “100 Thieves” podcast, Porch said that the song was inspired by her experiences of childhood abuse. She also said in the show that she always wanted to be a singer.