Ben 10: Power Trip Download Full Game PC For Free

For kids growing up in the 2000s, Ben 10 was a familiar name. Watching Ben transform into different aliens while fighting monsters was a delight for many. So of course creating a video game will excite your fans. Know that even if you’ve never heard of the show, the game will be more interesting to you as you’ll play with fresh eyes and learn about its characters again.

Ben 10: Power Trip Game Download for PC

Name Ben 10: power trip Initial release date October 9, 2020 Franchise Absolute Games, Ben 10 Developer PHL Collective Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Editor Absolute Games LTD. Genders Fighting game, Adventure game, Action game, Platform game Category PC Games >Action

Therefore, it is a win-win situation. But now, let us tell you more about the game and why you should play it.

What is Ben 10: Power Trip about?

Ben 10: Power Trip is an open-world video game based on the famous cartoon of the same name. The game is faithful to the characters that have appeared in the animated show. In this game, you will play in a completely new plot and story. Ben 10: Power Trip begins with Ben on vacation in beautiful Europe with his family.

Meanwhile, Evil Hex attempts to unleash the combined power of mysterious crystals. These 4 crystals can wreak havoc if they come together. So Ben and his alien characters have been tasked with stopping Evil Hex and returning peace to the land. The game features the voice talents of Tara Strong (Ben), John DiMaggio (4 Arms) and more.

How to play

The game begins with tutorials that will show you how you can play. For example, you will learn that you will be able to get around using Ben’s scooter. Plus, you’ll be able to transform into a myriad of aliens from your assigned spaces. However, keep in mind that there are only 4 of them or you will only be able to switch to 4 aliens.

Your first job is a bit random as you’ll have to head to the watchtower and play music from a cassette. But then you will discover that it is this music that opens the portal of the void. The void is connected to Hex and you will face enemies there, as well as overcome several jumping enemies. Keep in mind that you will be using the portal quite a bit to head into the void in this game.

Note that once you activate the portal and reach the void, you will encounter your first alien, the popular listen explosion here. Of course, you will also unlock his attack moves. Keep in mind that fighting is easy, and no matter what alien you’re using, you’ll be using two-button light and heavy attack moves.

For example: with a blast of heat, you can activate its drill-type attack that will destroy a large part of the enemy’s life. Along with this, Heat Blast also has a flamethrower that can destroy enemies in the air. It can also be used to spray a large group for points of damage over a large area.

Characteristics

Ben 10: Power Trip is a fun game that comes loaded with features. Do you want to know these features that make the game fun? Then keep reading below:

This means that if you fall from a height, there will be no penalty or damage in terms of your health bar being eroded. As such, this makes the game more fun and you will be able to roam the map however you want.

Once you are done with the tutorials, you will find that the full map opens allowing you to explore. There are many main activities and side quests that you need to complete.

There are many side quests and hidden activities in this game. One of them are the concerts led by the character Lord Decibel. He is playing loud music for his tour and destroying the peace of the place. You’ll need to have a few words with him. But there is a problem here and it is the fact that you will not be able to access your Omnitrix. So your alien powers are available for this mission.

Here you will go around the map to collect as many coins as you can. Doing this will allow you to spend it on purchasing various rations and character upgrades.

There are treasure maps that you can purchase to unlock several more areas. This will allow you to explore the game more and play longer.

Ben 10: Power Trip is a fun game designed for children. But it has enough entertainment value to keep the interest of young adults as well. After all, who doesn’t love transforming into aliens to take down the bad guys?

How to Download Ben 10: Instructions for PC Power Trip

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click Download Ben 10: Power Trip PC Button

: Click Download Ben 10: Power Trip PC Button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Ben 10: Power Trip PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Ben 10: Power Trip – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10/8/7

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz / AMD FX-8150 3.6GHz or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 550 Ti / Radeon HD 6790 2GB VRAM*

DirectX: Version 11

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card

Ben 10: Power Trip – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10/8/7 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X 3.6 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 960 / Radeon HD 7950 3GB VRAM*

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card

Frequent questions

What do you have to do to stop Lord Decibel? What you will have to do is go to the concert-style puzzle rooms that are designed to test your reflexes and wits. You may have to overcome hypnotizing blocks or other problems to reach the exit.

What are the 4 aliens you will get? Here you will get four arms, heat blast, diamond head and XLR8. While not the full range, these characters are enough to make the game fun.

What other characters can you play as? You can also team up with Kevin here. This will make the game fun.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.