ARMA 3 Download Free PC Game Full Version (v2.12.150301 & ALL DLC)

When chaos and destruction increase, the world needs a hero who can fight war and restore peace. You can step into the shoes of a soldier and participate in an action-packed military game in Arma 3. This game is full of fast-paced missions in which you can unleash your fighting skills in the video game.

ARMA 3 game download for PC

Name WEAPON 3 Initial release date Platforms Microsoft Windows, macOS Developer Bohemia Interactive Editor Bohemia Interactive Engine Real virtuality Genders Action, Simulation, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

Show your strategies and determination to fight against your enemies and sacrifice yourself like a militant. The war has begun and the virtual platform demands a legendary player who can take the responsibility of changing the destiny.

About the game

Arma 3 is a top-notch shooting game where you can witness virtual military life. The game is developed and published by Bohemia Interactive. It is available on Steam for download and this is the third sequel in the Arma series.

The game was released on September 12, 2013, adding unlimited vehicles, weapons, and a new story. This is a sandbox-style multiplayer military game that you can play on your PC. Arma 3 is the right platform if you like action and military simulation.

How to play the game?

Arma is packed with plot twists, action scenes and a very interactive story. The game can be played from a third-person perspective. The main motto is to defeat enemies with good strategies. In search of victory, you will have to travel to different places. Find more resources and handle the pressure of the wall.

The game can be played by multiple players, from whom you will learn how to use the vehicles and weapons added to the game. You can travel from one place to another with the help of helicopter, tankers and all the huge military vehicles. Aim at the enemies and keep shooting. With proper training and game skills, you can beat them.

Game features

Arma 3 is an interactive game with well-designed features that make the mission more interactive. You can know all the features of the game from the tips mentioned below:

Video games can be more interesting when you can play them with friends. The company of a friend online on the battlefield is priceless, which is why Arma 3 features a multiplayer mode where online cooperative and PvP opportunities are available.

You can participate in the mission as a solo militant, take the responsibilities on your shoulders and demonstrate your militant skills by defeating the enemies. Also play solo offline.

Immerse yourself in the multiple campaign episodes that appear in the game: Survive, Win, Adapt and many other campaigns that will increase your capabilities as a militant in the war.

Arma 3 offers players the ability to create their content. This feature will allow you to customize weapons and vehicles and create scenarios that can also be experienced by other players.

In Arma 3, you will experience the life of a militant with a wide variety of military vehicles such as helicopters, armored fighting vehicles, combat vehicles, multi-role fighter aircraft, motor boats, etc.

Try rocket launchers, submachine guns, machine guns, sniper rifles, pistols, grenade launchers and other tools that can help you survive in war, such as flashlights, binoculars, etc.

In the virtual military world of Arma 3, you can create memories with other comrades. Missions will help you stay connected to the battlefield and also improve. There are intense flights, heart-stopping missions and daring situations that will remain in your mind even after the game. Arma 3 is a source of entertainment where you can be part of an exciting military journey.

How to download instructions for PC ARMA 3

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

ARMA 3: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Dual-Core 2.4 GHz or AMD Dual-Core Athlon 2.5 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce 9800GT / AMD Radeon HD 5670 / Intel HD Graphics 4000 with 512 MB VRAM

DirectX®:10

Hard drive: 45 GB free space

Audio: Integrated DirectX® compatible

ARMA 3: Recommended system requirement

Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 4300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7800 Series with 2 GB VRAM

DirectX®:11

Hard drive: 70 GB free space, SSD/hybrid HDD/SSHD storage

Sound: DirectX® compatible sound card

Frequent questions

How many languages ​​is the game available in? This game supports 14 languages.

Do I need an Internet connection to play? Yes, an internet connection is required to play this game with online players.

Are there subtitles available for this game? Arma 3 features subtitles during gameplay.

Can my name appear on Steam leaderboards? Yes, with your good performance, you can also appear on Steam leaderboards.

