Contraband Police Download Full Game PC For Free (v2023.06.01)

Contraband Police Download designed for PC is a video game developed by Crazy Rocks. Crazy Rocks is famous for working on the action game titled Street Warriors online. Contraband Police is a simulation video game in which players assume the role of a police officer in charge of serving on the other side of the border. In this game, they have to regulate and control drivers crossing borders to ensure that no one engages in unfair practices such as smuggling illegal items such as firearms and drugs.

The game was marketed by PlayWay. Contraband Police was released worldwide on January 16, 2021. It has received quite positive reviews from critics and players. They loved its combat scenes, intense gameplay, and vivid graphics. If you are willing to know more about this simulation video game, continue reading below.

Contraband Police Game Download for PC

Name Contraband police Initial release date 02/16/2021 Genders Action game, Simulation Editor PlayWay Platforms Microsoft Windows Franchise PlayWay SA, Polish games Developers crazy rocks Category PC Games >Simulator

What is Contraband Police about?

The game does not have a specific story. It is a simulation video game in which players must take on the role of a responsible police officer, working across borders to prevent drivers from engaging in smuggling and other illegal practices. The police’s task is to catch drivers who engage in this type of practice. Additionally, they strive to find hidden compartments in vehicles that could store illegally traded items.

All vehicles wishing to cross the border must be controlled by the police. From passports to inspecting all engine parts, players must search for illegal items and prohibit them from crossing the border. If the vehicle is poorly maintained with flat tires, low pressure or gasoline leaks, the driver may be penalized and pay fines.

The game is interesting in the sense that players have to examine every detail of the drivers and vehicles. Look for drugs, illegal weapons or alcohol and, if you find them, fine the drivers and prevent them from crossing the territory. In this game, you are the dictator or the merciful man. Play the game your way.

Also read – VR Kanojo PC Download Full Version

How to play

The gameplay is quite simple. Players get a variety of options to choose from. Players take on the role of responsible border police. As a police officer, players must inspect every vehicle that crosses the border. It’s your routine job in this game. Players have to stay later as several drivers are smugglers. The players discover them and punish them. They should thoroughly check the transport bill and vehicle details. Checks in hidden compartments of vehicles are also your responsibility. Sometimes drivers even go so far as to hide illegal items in the vehicle’s battery. Drivers must disassemble all parts of the vehicle components.

Players must also check the technical condition of the vehicles. If there are broken headlights, crashed mirrors, flat tires or other breakdowns, drivers are required to pay a fine. There are certain rules that the game provides to the players. For example, checking whether vehicles are within a specific weight limit.

If everything is clear and clean, drivers will be able to cross the border. In case you have found any illegal item, you can arrest the driver or accept a bribe from him. However, players should be careful when accepting bribes because their relationships with other police officers are likely to affect their standing in the game.

In the video game Contraband Police, players are given a list of items that can be transported across the border. For each duty performed responsibly, they earn points. With every increase in points in the game, your level in the game also increases. This is how the game progresses. Players are also expected to develop friendly relationships with other police officers in the process.

Features of the smuggling police

As you can see, Contraband Police is a game in which you can move freely and make any decision. The game does not have strict rules that limit the scope of the game. Instead, you can create your own rules and play however you want. It allows you to implement your strategies and play them accordingly. Contraband Police has stunning and visually pleasing graphics. Players love how the developers have incorporated realistic high-definition graphics in the game. The game reflects Crazy Rocks’ hard work and dedication behind its impeccable creation. To face any type of combat, players will have enough ammunition and equipment. Therefore, players are responsible for their safety. The game comes with several other features, some of which are mentioned below.

It has already been said that Contraband Police presents a graphic section worthy of praise. The developers have focused on highlighting realism as vividly as possible. However, the game does not offer spectacular special effects. All vehicles are extremely well designed and decorated. The game takes place in mountainous areas, which further enhances its beauty and appeal.

The developers have added a nautical smuggling soundtrack to the game. It has intensified the atmosphere and feel of the game. The soundtrack is a mix of several musical versions. The lyrics have been changed to match the action of the game. However, it maintains the original flavor of the songs. The developers are introduced to new voices and music in the game, sung by the immensely talented Gordon Jahnig.

Police officers on strict duty

Players must check all drivers’ license, transportation checklist and other related documents to see if they are credible and true. In case of any discrepancy with state laws, drivers will be detained.

By performing fair tasks and punishing drivers for their illegal acts, players can earn the respect of their fellow police officers. This helps level up your game and earn points. Depending on your job, you can lose or gain points. The more points you earn, the more equipment you can collect, such as barriers, tools, K-9 dogs, and many more.

The police examine the technical faults of the vehicle. my

In the event of an oil spill, worn tires or broken lights, drivers will have to pay fines. The police issue an appropriate fine and name the drivers as responsible for all damages.

The game features various illegal products, activities and practices. Players must search for them and expose the drivers.

Items such as drugs, contraband alcohol, weapons and other illegal products are found hidden inside the compartments of the cars. It is your choice to report them and stop the drivers or let them bribe you and let them cross borders.

Contraband Police is a unique video game that features simulation and action. Played in first-person narrative, players take on the role of a real-life border guard. Their task is to prevent drivers from engaging in illegal activities such as smuggling. By performing their duties responsibly, they can earn respect and a good name among their fellow police officers. New points earned in the process can be spent to collect upgraded equipment, tools, trained dogs, etc., ensuring greater security.

How to Download Contraband Police PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Contraband Police PC button

: Click on the Download Contraband Police PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Contraband Police PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Contraband Police: Minimum System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 750

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Contraband Police: Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Frequent questions

Is the game compatible with all platforms? No, Contraband Police can only be played on a PC system running Windows 7 or updated versions of Windows.

Is the game single player? Contraband Police only has a single player mode. There is no online multiplayer mode available.

What are the different game genres? The game can be classified as a simulation, adventure, 3D, virtual and first-person video game.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.