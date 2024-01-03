Best gift to make your loved ones smile on happy day

Miami.- Take advantage of the happy day by buying or giving yourself some exercise gear to bring a smile to your face at home or outside and lead to long-term happiness, as physical activity improves mood, according to academic studies.

Playing sports is the best way to release the happiness hormones endorphins, so that good feeling turns into good mood and you can enjoy with your friends and family in a better mood.

Your Opportunity brings you these products so you can enjoy exercise Or turn it into a gift option for friends and family and thus celebrate with great energy this 20th March, when the United Nations declared it as a day of happiness.

Why is Happiness Day celebrated?

The General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) decreed in 2012 that the International Day of Happiness would be celebrated every 20 March from 2013. Recognizing the relevance of this state of mind and well-being as universal aspirations of human beings and the importance of incorporating it into government policies.

The multilateral entity also recognizes the need for a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic development, which promotes sustainable development, poverty alleviation, happiness and well-being.

This proposal was initiated by South Asian Bhutan, a country that has recognized the value of national happiness over national income since the early 1970s. And it gives priority to gross national happiness over gross national product. It was also the host country of a high-level meeting on “Happiness and Well-being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm” during the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly.

This small region is known as the happiest country in the world, largely because it uses the NBFI, or Gross National Happiness Index, rather than using economic indicators like GDP to measure the well-being of its population.

where are you from?

happy days started 2013 When the United Nations recognized its important role in the lives of people around the world, it included it in its celebration agenda.

Individual happiness involves global happiness through the cooperation of all. The United Nations says, “Let us leave no one behind. Let us fight for our Sustainable Development Goals.” University studies have supported the concept of happiness as a fundamental factor for human development, including the pursuit of individual happiness as a signal of solidarity and a multiplier effect for collective goals.

waterfall: Amazon/Diario Las Americas