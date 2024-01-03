Sam Altman will have the most ambitious multi-million dollar artificial intelligence project at his disposal

Sam Altman is the CEO of OpenAI, one of the companies most recognized for its research with artificial intelligence. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

In a major step forward for the modern technology sector, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has held talks with potential investors, including senior members of the UAE government, to raise funds for an ambitious intelligence project. Artificial intelligence (AI) is worth several billions of dollars.

According to information published by the Wall Street Journal, The main objective of the project is to expand chip production capabilities in the world And the efficiency of AI will improve, which could dramatically transform both the tech sector and the global economy.

As the same journal reports, Altman’s proposal comes in response to the growing demand for AI chips, which are crucial for the development and training of large-scale language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, whose popularity has necessitated advances in it. Has given birth. Field of AI.

This initiative can not only address the existing semiconductor shortage, But it promises to spur innovation in many fields, including health and pharmacology, through the improvement and creation of new generative AI tools.

AI chips are described as specialized hardware designed to handle computer workloads when using artificial intelligence. (Nvidia via AP)

Raising between $5 to $7 trillion to realize this vision represents a huge financial challenge. If achieved, this collection would not only demonstrate Altman’s role as a negotiator, but would also set an important precedent in technology investment.

To put into perspective, as for common corporate funding sources, The proposed amount would far exceed the national debt of some of the world’s major economies and exceed the market capitalization of some of the largest global technology corporations. Which reflects confidence and a futuristic vision in the ability of AI to reshape everyday life.

However, the recent successes of OpenAIOffers a glimpse of what could be possible, including reaching more than $2 billion in annual revenue. One of the fastest growing companies in history, alongside industry giants like Google and Meta, OpenAI shows that this will be possible even in highly competitive and technologically complex fields.

Artificial intelligence is pervasive in various sectors of society. (Illustrative Image Infobae).

Altman’s project will not only seek to advance manufacturing and efficiency ai chips But it could also mark a new era in tech investing. The goal of expanding the horizons of AI not only has the potential to revolutionize the technology industry, but also to contribute significantly to progress in other areas critical to human well-being and global progress.

The adoption of ChatGPT and related technologies reflects the awareness of the applicability of Generative Artificial Intelligence in the business world. Leaders and CTOs of Fortune 1000 companies are incorporating these solutions to optimize processes, improve efficiency and innovation potential.

For example, Andy Hawk, senior vice president of product and strategy at Cerebrus, highlighted in a recent interview with PYMNTS for the “AI Effect” series how ChatGPT and other similar models are revolutionizing a variety of sectors. . He said that this progress has been made AI and deep learning are having a profound impact on well-known corporations, facilitating everything from data simulation to document classification in various fields. Law and health.

“They can be used in a wide range of areas to help researchers develop new pharmaceutical therapies or to help electronic medical records better understand and predict the health outcomes of particular treatments,” he told the above media.