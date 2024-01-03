They found a trench full of bones in the Columbus Cemetery in Havana

Admin 16 mins ago News Leave a comment 45 Views

CubitaNOW Editorial ~Monday 12 February 2024

A trench filled with bones was found outside the Columbus Cemetery in Havana.

The person who shared the complaint on social networks expressed regret over the situation, spreading the shocking image.

“And meanwhile in the Colón cemetery … this way most of the Cubans will be lying on the floor,” he lamented.

This person said in the comments section, “I don’t know, I found that in the cemetery and well, what they say here is what their family doesn’t claim at 2 years old.”

image

After the complaint, dozens of users expressed their views. “Brother, this is what I have seen. This is very high, without words. Someone asked, “Are you sure this isn’t in Uganda or Ukraine?”

“That’s why, when I was 2 years old, I dug up my mother’s grave and threw her remains into the sea, which certainly would not be useful there for witchcraft or any invention”; Others said, “You can’t even live in peace in this country anymore.”

“I don’t know what nonsense it is, to be able to cremate your relative you have to pay 15,000 pesos for number 2 and even then they can solve it”; “This is the strangest thing I have seen today. It pains my chest to imagine that one of my relatives could end up like this, without even a dignified death,” other internet users indicated.

Recommended for you



Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Why do Chinese people love them so much?

The red color of cherries and their blossoming in the middle of spring is considered ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved