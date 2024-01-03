Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock limited series

Amanda Seyfried gonna star in long shining riverThe upcoming Peacock limited series is described as a suspense thriller.

What is Long Bright River about?

According to Variety, Long Bright River is based on the novel of the same name by Liz Moore. It tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighborhood heavily affected by the opioid crisis. However, when a string of murders begin in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that his personal history may be connected to the case.

Nikki Toscano (The Offer, Hunters) will executive produce alongside Moore, adapting her 2020 book, with Toscano serving as showrunner. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis will executive produce for the original film and Amy Pascal will executive produce for Pascal Pictures. Hagar Ben-Asher (Bad Boy, Dead Women Walking) will direct and produce the first episode.

The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on Moore’s New York Times bestselling novel Long Bright River.

Seyfried, who won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for playing disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes on Hulu’s The Dropout, also recently starred in the Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room with Tom Holland. His previous TV shows also include Big Love, Veronica Mars, and the revival of Twin Peaks. In addition to starring in Mean Girls, Mamma Mia, and the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables, Seyfried earned an Oscar nomination for Mank in 2021.

“Long Bright River tells the story of the collective power of an underprivileged community,” said series creators and executive producers Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano. “We are thrilled to have Amanda Seyfried lead this series about how people initially thought of as victims can come together to reclaim their power. Moore’s family history and work with loss prevention and community service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to compassionately portray the lives of those who struggle with addiction and the family members who care for them. . As.