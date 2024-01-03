The long-awaited reunion between Messi and Mbappé in Paris

On 18th December 2022, Messi established himself in the Argentina national team At the expense of Kylian Mbappe’s French team at the 2022 Qatar World CupWho sought to win the championship of the tournament twice.

This was a crushing blow to the Gauls, who could take their revenge sooner than expected. with a win against brazilArgentinian team gets ticket for Olympic Games to be held in ParisThe current PSG player is leaving the land, and a new meeting between the two great footballers.

Inter Miami star is in Javier Mascherano’s plans When the summer Olympic competitions beginWhereas Mbappé dreams of representing France on his own soil.

“I always wanted to play in the Olympic Games, but I am not one to make decisions. My team takes decisions. It will be a pleasure to visit the fair. My club has the last word, but if my team doesn’t want to, don’t even talk” were Mbappe’s words regarding the possibility of playing in the summer tournament.

On the other end, Messi may return to Paris, which was his home for almost two years. The Argentine scored 32 goals in 74 games in which he wore the shirt of the Paris team, where he matched up with Mbappé.

The main obstacles of the Messi vs. Mbappé duel

especially The Olympic Games will start from 26th July and continue till 11th August. As it is not within the FIFA calendar, clubs are not obliged to loan their players to participate in the competition.

Mbappé expires his contract this summerAnd there is speculation that his future now lies at Real Madrid, a club that has been following in the French forward’s footsteps for several years.

French Olympic team coach and ‘Les Bleus’ legend Thierry Henry also did not guarantee Mbappé’s participation, stating that “Let’s say I want a player and his current club accepts. If it is shifted to summer, Who’s to say his new club will want to leave him? I don’t know where this will end up, but the club will have to say something. “I haven’t contacted him yet.”