Between R’n’B and Alternative Soul, American artist JMSN returns to France after five years of absence

to celebrate soft spot, His eighth album, the singer, whose voice is often compared to The Weeknd, is embarking on an 18-date European tour. He started his trip in Lille on Thursday 7 and will be in Paris and Marseille on March 8 and 15.

to celebrate soft spothis latest album, artist JMSN – real name Christian Berishaj – is conducting a European tour, his first in five years. soft spot european tour It started at La Condition Publique in Lille on Thursday 7 March. The Americans will also be at Cabaret Sauvage in Paris this Friday March 8 and will make the rounds at Le Molotov in Marseille before playing around ten further shows in Italy, Hungary, Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and England.

They’ve come a long way since their debut album, titled PriscillaReleased in 2012. Already at that time, Guardian His talent and talent has been compared to that of singer The Weeknd, one of whose titles has crossed the 4 billion listen mark on Spotify.

After one year, plazaTheir second album brought JMSN recognition from the music industry and his peers, giving him the opportunity to work with big names in music. In the following years, Christian Berishas notably collaborated with J.Cole on the album Jesus piecemac miller on divine femininity or on kendrick lamar Good boy, MAAD CITY.

In total, since 2012, the artist has released eight projects under the White Room Records label, which he founded alone. His talent as a singer and musician has allowed him to reach the top of the American charts on several occasions. their records JMSN – Blue AlbumReleased in 2014, and it isReleased in 2016, respectively reaching 18I and #20 on Billboard Heatseekers. In the United States it is considered “One of the architects of the hip-hop scene”,

In soft spot, their latest album, released last October, JMNS blends R’n’B and Alternative Soul. The project is supported by four clips featuring his art. In this disc composed of nine tracks, the singer shares his view of the world and hopes to create “A shock wave” Towards the public. But the main objective of the project is simple: to give fans and everyone who listens to it the feeling of being free, being able to do what they want. and this, “Even if it goes against what others thinkThe singer says. I’ve felt the joy of doing this before, and there’s no better moment than this. So, now my album is yours.