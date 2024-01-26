Beyonce, Katy Perry, Bill Gates... these stars were present on Jeff Bezos's 60th birthday.

Jeff Bezos has entered his sixth decade. For the occasion, he pulls out all the stops and surrounds himself with celebrity guests like Beyoncé, Robbie Williams and Paris Hilton.

Jeff Bezos is no pretense when it comes to celebrating his birthday. The Amazon creator is entering his sixties with dignity and wanted to celebrate the occasion with a grand evening. The birthday celebration was held at his fiancée Lauren Sanchez’s mansion in Beverly Hills, California.

For the occasion, the Amazon creator brought together a large number of celebrities. In the group of multi-billionaires, Jeff Bezos was able to count on the presence of Walt Disney boss Bob Iger, as well as Bill Gates and Roger Goodell, director of the national line of American football.

Another category of stars present: internationally renowned artists. Be it Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom or the group Black Eyed Peas, all honored Jeff Bezos with their visits.

To complete the exciting guest list of Jeff Bezos’ sixty-year anniversary, the media “Page Six” also announced the presence of Oprah Winfrey, Hailey Bieber, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Tommy Hilfiger and his wife, as well as young mother Paris Hilton. Has given report. Dress.

Amidst the shiny and futuristic look, guests were able to highlight the pioneering spirit of Jeff Bezos and his company “Blue Origin” through different approaches to space. Guests wore, among other things, stellar dresses or gaudy, exotic handbags. There’s only one golden rule: “Don’t bring gifts,” reveals a source, “Page Six.”

katy perry on stage

Some of the guests were also able to give a singing performance in honor of the new sixtieth birthday. In fact, according to “Page Six”, Katy Perry could perform her big songs on stage. The singer enhanced the theme of the evening by appearing with latex alien horns on her forehead. A bold look widely appreciated by Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner.

The Black Eyed Peas group also took part in hosting the event, as well as Usher, who sang “Happy Birthday” for Jeff Bezos, as reported by the media “Page Six”.